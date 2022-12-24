^

Nation

DOH: 3 people in Cagayan positive for Anthrax due to infected carabaos, meat

James Relativo - Philstar.com
December 24, 2022 | 11:18am
DOH: 3 people in Cagayan positive for Anthrax due to infected carabaos, meat
File photo of a farmer with a carabao
Walter Bollozos / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed human cases of the rare but deadly infectious disease called Anthrax after hundreds in Sto. Niño, Cagayan were exposed to infected dying carabaos — some of which were butchered and consumed as meat.

The Department of Agriculture - Cagayan Valley reported last Thursday the deaths of four carabaos, all positive for the illness. Two of which were said to have been sold as meat to residents. 

"There was total of 12 suspect cases reported as of December 22, 2022, of which, 3 tested positive for Bacillus anthracis via PCR," said the DOH in a statement Friday.

"Cases were monitored by the [Rural Health Unit] and as of December 22, 2022, all cases were tagged as recovered."

Upon verificatkion with the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit, the DOH said that there were 125 individuals who consumed the meat of two sick and dying carabaos butchered on November 13 and 26.

Among the individuals who consulted at RHU Sto. Niño, 26 were said to have manifested fever, upset stomach, nausea, headache and itchy skin lesions and were provided medications.

Around seven cases fit the suspect Anthrax case definition out of the abovementioned who developed signs and symptoms.

On December 7 to 9, an additional three carabaos were said to have died and were buried. An additional five suspect cases were then reported after that.

"The Inter-Agency on Environmental Health (IACEH) is overseeing the situation and coordination with the concerned National Government Agencies," added the DOH.

"Rest assured that the DOH, together with other IACEH member agencies, shall continuously monitor the situation and implement the necessary interventions to prevent and/or control the increase in cases."

'Health issue, not an act of terrorism'

The DOH reiterates that the Anthrax spread in Cagayan should be treated as a "health event" due to exposure to animals and "not connected to any act of terrorism."

It could be remembered that in 2001, powdered Anthrax spores were deliverately put into letters that were mailed through the U.S. postal system. 22 people, including 12 mail handlers, got anthrax. Five out of the 22 died.

"Anthrax is a bacteria commonly found in soil. It is also a zoonotic disease that is transmitted from animal to human usually via direct skin contact or consumption of contaminated food or drink," the DOH explains.

"You can also be infected through inhalation of its spores."

To prevent exposure to Anthrax, the Health department encourages safety precautions when handling animal products and for patients to immediately seek medical attention should they consume of become exposed to said contaminated food or drink.

The US Food and Drug Administration says that a 20% mortality rate occurs in cutaneous Anthrax in humans if not given antibiotics. Gastrointestinal Anthrax on the other hand is reported at 25-75% while inhalation Anthrax is said to be a 80% and above.

ANTHRAX

CAGAYAN

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

STO. NINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Boy, 7, told to drink pesticide dies

By Miriam Desacada | 11 hours ago
A seven-year-old boy died after his father asked him to drink pesticide in Mahaplag, Leyte on Monday.
Nation
fbtw

Woman found dead under bed

By Ed Amoroso | 11 hours ago
A woman was found dead under her bed at her house in Lucena City in Quezon at dawn on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Comelec eyes 2 million new voters for barangay, SK polls

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is eyeing two million new voters in the ongoing registration for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October 2023.
Nation
fbtw

2 held for cable wire theft

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Two suspected thieves of cable wires owned by Bayan Telecommunications were arrested in Quezon City on Thursday, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Anthrax cases confirmed in Cagayan 

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
Four carabaos have died and several others have been infected by the anthrax virus while more than 100 people were exposed, 22 of them with symptoms and in isolation, in Sto. Niño town in Cagayan.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MMDA allows provincial buses on EDSA for holidays

MMDA allows provincial buses on EDSA for holidays

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has allowed provincial buses to return to EDSA for the holiday season.
Nation
fbtw
6 indicted in kidnap of 6 sabungeros &nbsp;

6 indicted in kidnap of 6 sabungeros  

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Department of Justice on Thursday indicted six persons for kidnapping and serious illegal detention in connection with...
Nation
fbtw
Rail lines shorten hours for Christmas, New Year weekends

Rail lines shorten hours for Christmas, New Year weekends

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Rail lines in Metro Manila have declared their trips would be adjusted for the Christmas and New Year weekends.
Nation
fbtw
DepEd warns of fake solicitations

DepEd warns of fake solicitations

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
An official of the Department of Education has warned the public against individuals or groups using the name of the agency...
Nation
fbtw
Man, pet dog die in Malabon fire

Man, pet dog die in Malabon fire

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
A 73-year-old man and his pet dog died in a fire that broke out at a slum area in Malabon on Thursday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with