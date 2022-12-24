DOH: 3 people in Cagayan positive for Anthrax due to infected carabaos, meat

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed human cases of the rare but deadly infectious disease called Anthrax after hundreds in Sto. Niño, Cagayan were exposed to infected dying carabaos — some of which were butchered and consumed as meat.

The Department of Agriculture - Cagayan Valley reported last Thursday the deaths of four carabaos, all positive for the illness. Two of which were said to have been sold as meat to residents.

"There was total of 12 suspect cases reported as of December 22, 2022, of which, 3 tested positive for Bacillus anthracis via PCR," said the DOH in a statement Friday.

"Cases were monitored by the [Rural Health Unit] and as of December 22, 2022, all cases were tagged as recovered."

Upon verificatkion with the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit, the DOH said that there were 125 individuals who consumed the meat of two sick and dying carabaos butchered on November 13 and 26.

Among the individuals who consulted at RHU Sto. Niño, 26 were said to have manifested fever, upset stomach, nausea, headache and itchy skin lesions and were provided medications.

Around seven cases fit the suspect Anthrax case definition out of the abovementioned who developed signs and symptoms.

On December 7 to 9, an additional three carabaos were said to have died and were buried. An additional five suspect cases were then reported after that.

"The Inter-Agency on Environmental Health (IACEH) is overseeing the situation and coordination with the concerned National Government Agencies," added the DOH.

"Rest assured that the DOH, together with other IACEH member agencies, shall continuously monitor the situation and implement the necessary interventions to prevent and/or control the increase in cases."

'Health issue, not an act of terrorism'

The DOH reiterates that the Anthrax spread in Cagayan should be treated as a "health event" due to exposure to animals and "not connected to any act of terrorism."

It could be remembered that in 2001, powdered Anthrax spores were deliverately put into letters that were mailed through the U.S. postal system. 22 people, including 12 mail handlers, got anthrax. Five out of the 22 died.

"Anthrax is a bacteria commonly found in soil. It is also a zoonotic disease that is transmitted from animal to human usually via direct skin contact or consumption of contaminated food or drink," the DOH explains.

"You can also be infected through inhalation of its spores."

To prevent exposure to Anthrax, the Health department encourages safety precautions when handling animal products and for patients to immediately seek medical attention should they consume of become exposed to said contaminated food or drink.

The US Food and Drug Administration says that a 20% mortality rate occurs in cutaneous Anthrax in humans if not given antibiotics. Gastrointestinal Anthrax on the other hand is reported at 25-75% while inhalation Anthrax is said to be a 80% and above.