Gunmen kill 3 CAFGUs guarding bridge repairs in Maguindanao

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 28, 2022 | 10:30am
Satellite image shows Buldon town in Maguindanao.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed three government militia members and wounded two others in an attack in Buldon town in Maguindanao del Norte before dawn Monday.

The slain members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit — Christian Silvestre, Ignacio Lozada and Dondon Ahito — were in a team guarding a bridge in Barangay Edcor in Buldon being fixed by engineers, damaged by Tropical Storm Paeng in late October.

Two other CAFGUs — Arnel Cayanan and Calbertson Baggay — were wounded in the attack.

In separate statements Monday, the 1st Marine Brigade — which operates in Buldon and nearby towns — and the Public Affairs Office of the Army's 6th Infantry Division said the motorcycle-riding gunmen behind the attack escaped towards Barangay Nuyo in the same town.

Lt. Col. Dennis Almorato, spokesman of 6th ID, said Monday that units of the 1st Marine Brigade and the local police are working together to identify the attackers, who are rumored to be members of the Dawlah Islamiya terror group.

Police Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said he has instructed the personnel of the Buldon Municipal Police Station prepare charges against suspects once they are identified.

BULDON

CITIZEN ARMED FORCES GEOGRAPHICAL UNIT

MAGUINDANAO
