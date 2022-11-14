^

DOH logs 1,347 HIV cases in September

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2022 | 12:00am
DOH logs 1,347 HIV cases in September
This represents a 37 percent increase in HIV cases compared to the 981 cases recorded during the same month last year, according to data from the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau under the HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines —  The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 1,347 new HIV cases in September.

This represents a 37 percent increase in HIV cases compared to the 981 cases recorded during the same month last year, according to data from the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau under the HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines.

Ninety-six percent or 1,293 of the new cases were males. Fifty-four cases or four percent were females, seven of whom were reported to be pregnant at the time of diagnosis. The pregnant HIV-positive women were between 15 to 38 years old.

The age of the newly reported cases ranged from two to 71: three or less than one percent were younger than 15 years old; 418 or 31 percent were 15 to 24;  667 (50 percent) were 25 to 34; 229 (17 percent) were 35 to 49 and 30 (two percent) were 50 and above.

Sexual contact remained the predominant mode of transmission for 1,323 individuals or 98 percent. Transmission through sharing of infected needles accounted for five cases or less than one percent.

Two cases (less than one percent) were children who acquired HIV through mother-to-child transmission.

Among the newly reported cases who acquired HIV through sexual contact, the DOH said 941 (71 percent) were males with a reported history of sex with another male, 260 (20 percent) had sex with both males and females while 122 (nine percent) had sex only with the opposite gender.

More than 55 percent or 746 of the total cases reported were from Metro Manila and the surrounding regions of Calabarzon and Central Luzon.

The DOH said that for September, there were 1,058 people with HIV who were enrolled in treatment or anti-retroviral therapy.

Among them, three cases (less than one percent) were younger than 15 years old; 309 (29 percent) were 15 to 24; 543 (51 percent) were 25 to 34; 178 (17 percent) were 35 to 49 and 25 (two percent) were 50 and above.

