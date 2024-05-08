^

BARMM's registration amnesty for 'colorum' passenger vehicles on

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 1:56pm
Employees of the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office are out in terminals and streets disseminating the importance of the Bangsamoro government's registration amnesty for passenger vehicles bereft of proper documents and franchises.
COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro government on Tuesday launched a four-day registration amnesty campaign for passenger vehicles lacking proper documents and franchises to clear the thoroughfares in the autonomous region of illegal public conveyances.

Regional Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago told reporters on Wednesday that the employees of the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office shall facilitate the processing of applications for the vehicle registration, to last until Friday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao had tapped the support of the office of Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the chief of the Regional Highway Patrol Unit, Police Lt. Col. Christian Dela Cruz, in enforcing the program to ensure that vehicles subjected for registration are not in their lists of stolen units.

“We embarked on this program to get rid of `colorom’ vehicles in all provinces and cities in the autonomous region,” Tago said.

Colorum is a generic term for passenger vehicles bereft of proper registration and franchises in Filipino vernaculars.

The MoTC-BARMM, the PRO-BAR and members of the RHPU in the autonomous region have impounded in joint operations in the past 24 month more than 30 vehicles stolen from outside of the autonomous region and sold by thieves to unsuspecting residents in the Bangsamoro provinces.

Tago said the director of Bangsamoro LTO, Razul Gayak, shall report to the media next week the turnout of the MoTC-BARMM’s May 7 to 10, 2024 passenger vehicle registration amnesty program.  

The Bangsamoro LTO shall impose a minimal fee for the registration of each vehicle that could qualify for documentation, according to Tago.

