LIST: Manila road closures for Undas 2022

Police inspect the Manila North Cemetery to ensure the compliance of visitors with COVID protocols.

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Manila has announced road closures near the Manila North Cemetery in observance of All Saints’ Day or Undas.

In an advisory, the Manila Public Information Office said the road closure will be from 10 p.m. from October 31 to 5 p.m. of November 2.

The following areas will be closed to motorists for the said period:

Stretch of Aurora Boulevard (from Dimasalang Rd. to Rizal Avenue)

Stretch of Dimasalang Rd. (from Makiling St. to Blumentritt Rd.)

Stretch of P. Guevarra (from Cavite St. to Pampanga St.)

Stretch of Blumentritt (from A. Bonifacio to P. Guevarra St.)

Stretch of Retiro (from Dimasalang Rd. to Blumentritt Ext.)

Stretch of Leonor Rivera (from Cacite St. to Aurora Blvd.)

Public utility jeepneys are advised to take the following rerouting schemes:

PUJs coming from Rizal Avenue/Blumentritt shall take a right to L. Rivera or Isagani then right to Antipolo to point of destination

PUJs coming from Amoranto St. (from Quezon City) shall take a right to Calavite then a right to A. Bonifacio Ave. to point of destination (Loading and unloading zone located before Amoranto/Calavite)

PUJs coming from Dimasalang shall take a right to Makiling St then may take a right to Maceda St. to point of destination (Loading and unloading zone located after Maceda/Makiling)

Meanwhile, the following areas have been designated as parking areas during the said period:

Stretch of Craig Street

Stretch of Simon Street

Stretch of F. Huertas Street

Stretch of Bulacan Street

Stretch of Tecson Street

Stretch of P. Guevarra Street

Stretch of Sulu Street

Stretch of Oroquieta Street

Stretch of Metrica Street

Stretch of Natividad Street

Stretch of M. Hizon Street

Stretch of Kalimbas Street

The Manila PIO also reminded motorists that the following areas are deemed to away zones, which means parking is not allowed on both sides:

Retiro

Blumentritt (from Aurora/Blumentritt to Bonifacio Ave. up to Laon-Laan), Dimasalang (from North Cemetery Gate to Makiling).

Laon-Laan

Dos Castillas, Don Quijote, Ma. Clara, Carola, and Aragon.

“Visitors are also reminded of the implemented rules and regulation by the cemeteries during the #UNDAS2022,” the Manila PIO added.

The National Capital Region Police Office has earlier said that at least 10,000 officers shall be fielded to secure public and private cemeteries, and columbariums in Metro Manila during Undas.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has earlier declared October 31 as a special non-working holiday. November 1, All Saints’ Day, was also earlier declared as a special non-working holiday.