LIST: Manila road closures for Undas 2022

Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 11:07am
Police inspect the Manila North Cemetery to ensure the compliance of visitors with COVID protocols.
MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Manila has announced road closures near the Manila North Cemetery in observance of All Saints’ Day or Undas.

In an advisory, the Manila Public Information Office said the road closure will be from 10 p.m. from October 31 to 5 p.m. of November 2.

The following areas will be closed to motorists for the said period:

  • Stretch of Aurora Boulevard (from Dimasalang Rd. to Rizal Avenue)
  • Stretch of Dimasalang Rd. (from Makiling St. to Blumentritt Rd.)
  • Stretch of P. Guevarra (from Cavite St. to Pampanga St.)
  • Stretch of Blumentritt (from A. Bonifacio to P. Guevarra St.)
  • Stretch of Retiro (from Dimasalang Rd. to Blumentritt Ext.)
  • Stretch of Leonor Rivera (from Cacite St. to Aurora Blvd.)

Public utility jeepneys are advised to take the following rerouting schemes:

  • PUJs coming from Rizal Avenue/Blumentritt shall take a right to L. Rivera or Isagani then right to Antipolo to point of destination
  • PUJs coming from Amoranto St. (from Quezon City) shall take a right to Calavite then a right to A. Bonifacio Ave. to point of destination (Loading and unloading zone located before Amoranto/Calavite)
  • PUJs coming from Dimasalang shall take a right to Makiling St then may take a right to Maceda St. to point of destination (Loading and unloading zone located after Maceda/Makiling)

Meanwhile, the following areas have been designated as parking areas during the said period:

  • Stretch of Craig Street
  • Stretch of Simon Street
  • Stretch of F. Huertas Street
  • Stretch of Bulacan Street
  • Stretch of Tecson Street
  • Stretch of P. Guevarra Street
  • Stretch of Sulu Street
  • Stretch of Oroquieta Street
  • Stretch of Metrica Street
  • Stretch of Natividad Street
  • Stretch of M. Hizon Street
  • Stretch of Kalimbas Street

The Manila PIO also reminded motorists that the following areas are deemed to away zones, which means parking is not allowed on both sides:

Retiro

  • Blumentritt (from Aurora/Blumentritt to Bonifacio Ave. up to Laon-Laan), Dimasalang (from North Cemetery Gate to Makiling).

Laon-Laan

  • Dos Castillas, Don Quijote, Ma. Clara, Carola, and Aragon.

“Visitors are also reminded of the implemented rules and regulation by the cemeteries during the #UNDAS2022,” the Manila PIO added.

The National Capital Region Police Office has earlier said that at least 10,000 officers shall be fielded to secure public and private cemeteries, and columbariums in Metro Manila during Undas.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has earlier declared October 31 as a special non-working holiday. November 1, All Saints’ Day, was also earlier declared as a special non-working holiday.

A priest was arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation on Thursday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old volunteer of a youth ministry in Solana, Cagayan.
The two trucks that crossed the Carlos P. Romulo bridge in Bayambang, Pangasinan when it collapsed on Thursday were overloaded, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Mimaropa has announced that six hundred twenty-one (621) households...
Fifty-four police officers were apprehended for traffic infractions at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City yesterday.
Thirteen members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters , five of them said to be experts in bombmaking, have surrendered and  pledged allegiance to the government.
Trucks with a gross capacity weight of more than 4,500 kilos are temporarily prohibited from passing through Roxas Boulevard,...
Pasig was recognized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the most business-friendly local government unit...
Eleven anti-drug operatives from the National Capital Region Police Office were charged with kidnapping in connection with...
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has joined world leaders in pushing for the creation of 50 million "good green jobs" globally by the end of the decade.
The Bureau of Customs is moving to expedite the release of balikbayan packages that were not delivered to their intended...
