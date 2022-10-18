^

'No work, no pay' on October 31, a special non-working holiday

Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 11:54am
Children were seen having fun and taking pictures at a newly decorated, Halloween-themed area in Parañaque on Thursday (October 13, 2022).
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — October 31, sometimes called Halloween or All Saints' Eve, will be a special non-working holiday, the Palace said Tuesday as it announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had signed the proclamation declaring the day before All Saints' Day also a holiday.

November 1, All Saints' Day, was earlier declared a special non-working holiday. All Saints' and All Souls' days are when many Filipinos traditionally remember their departed, with many traveling to their home provinces to do so. Others who do not celebrate the holidays use the days off for travel and for rest.

Pay rules

According to Department of Labor and Employment rules, special non-working holidays are covered by the "no work, no pay" policy unless company policy or a collective bargaining agreement says otherwise.

Employees made to report to work during special non-working holidays are to be paid an additional 30% of their daily rate for the first eight hours of work. Overtime is paid an additional 30% of the workers' hourly rate on that day.

