NCRPO: No security threat to Undas

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
October 18, 2022 | 12:00am
Police inspect the Manila North Cemetery on Sunday to ensure the compliance of visitors with COVID protocols.
Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has not received security threats ahead of the observance of All Saints’ Day, an official said yesterday.

NCRPO spokesman Lt. Col. Dexter Versola said police visibility would be heightened in Metro Manila in preparation for Undas.

“This is part of our crime prevention strategy,” Versola said in an interview on GMA News.

Earlier, the NCRPO said at least 10,000 police officers would be deployed to secure 80 public and private cemeteries as well as 24 columbariums in Metro Manila.

The deployment excludes force multipliers, according to Versola.

Police urged people who will visit their dead to observe COVID protocols such as wearing of face masks.

The government shut down cemeteries during Undas in the last two years due to the pandemic.

