Romblon town to turn waste into hollow blocks and cement bricks

Paul Jaysent Fos - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 10:28am
In this photo posted on June 30, 2022, police personnel clean up along the shore of Banton, Romblon.
ROMBLON, Philippines (Romblon News Network) — The Department of Science and Technology MIMAROPA, through its Romblon Provincial Office, has turned over to the local government of Banton a machine that can turn waste plastic and glass into additives for cement bricks and hollow blocks.

The 2-in-1 Multi-Purpose Shredder and Glass Crusher machine was delivered to the island municipality of Banton in August.

Provincial Science and Technology Director Lina Servañez said the machine can shred PET bottles, and other packaging materials like sachets, foil pouches and cellophane bags into tiny bits. It can also crush bottles and jars into dust particles.

The local government also received training on how to use the shredded plastic and crushed glass materials from the machine as additives in producing cement bricks and hollow blocks.

Cement bricks and hollow blocks with plastic and glass additives are durable, which makes them ideal for making plant boxes and pavements to improve the aesthetics and functionality of the island.

Engineer Jerome Gacu of Romblon State University and Anthony Libuton — owner of a DOST-assisted hollow blocks-making business — served as resource persons for the training.

