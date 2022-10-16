NGO helps Odiongan local government craft SOGIE ordinance

ROMBLON, Philippines (Romblon News Network) — A non-government organization is currently in Odiongan to help the local government craft an effective Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Expression, and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) ordinance, or an ordinance that will uphold the basic human rights of persons with diverse sexual orientations and gender identity.

The University of the Philippines Babaylanes Inc. will be tasked to provide guidelines, principles, and concepts in formulating a SOGIESC ordinance that encompasses inclusive and diverse laws.

Recently, Babaylanes Inc. in partnership with Romblon Pride organized a SOGIESC Workshop that was attended by LGU Odiongan’s Gender and Development focal persons.

Jap Ignacio of Babaylanes Inc. in an interview said that the workshop aims to provide education and clarification on the concept of SOGIESC and the importance of passing a SOGIE ordinance.

"Hopefully, our localities and LGUs will be more inclusive, non-discriminatory, and will treat everyone equally," Ignacio said in Filipino.

Romblon News Network is a regional partner of Philstar.com.