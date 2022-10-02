Fallen Bulacan rescuers get posthumous awards

MANILA, Philippines — The five rescuers of the Bulacan provincial disaster risk reduction and management office who died on duty during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding were posthumously conferred the Bakas Parangal ng Kagitingan awards by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday.

The award is a recognition bestowed by the NDRRMC to those who exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery by extending assistance to those in need in times of disaster beyond the call of duty.

Undersecretary Raymundo Ferrer, Office of Civil Defense administrator, OCD-Central Luzon director Cesar Idio and other OCD officers handed plaques, certificates and cash assistance to each of the families of George Agustin, Troy Justin Agustin, Marby Bartolome, Jerson Resurrecion and Narciso Calayag Jr. during a tribute organized by the Bulacan provincial government.

Gov. Daniel Fernando led a “Luksang Parangal” at the provincial gymnasium in Malolos.

“It has been proven by the rescuers that Bulacan is a land of heroes. May their sacrifices be an example and emulated by the youth,” Ferrer said.

George and Troy were buried in Calumpit and Guiguinto towns, respectively, yesterday. Calayag, Bartolome and Resureccion will be buried today.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada visited the wakes of the five rescuers.

Tulfo handed over burial and cash assistance to the families of the victims worth P25,000 each. He also reportedly delivered the financial assistance given by President Marcos.

Tulfo said the families of the rescuers would undergo assessment for possible livelihood assistance under the sustainable livelihood program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.