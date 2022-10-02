5 injured in Laguna fire

MANILA, Philippines — Five people were injured when a fire broke out at a house and hit an adjacent commercial establishment in Calamba, Laguna on Friday night.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire started at around 5:20 p.m. and reached the second alarm.

Five occupants of the house suffered first and second degree burns. The caretaker of the establishment was also injured.

The victims were taken to the Dr. Jose P. Rizal Memorial Provincial District Hospital. Three of the patients were transferred to the Calamba Doctors Hospital for laboratory examination.

Fire probers have yet to determine the cause of the fire.