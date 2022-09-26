Weakening 'Karding' moves toward Nueva Ecija

Areas under cyclone warning signals as Typhoon Karding cross Central Luzon before midnight on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Karding, which began weakening after hitting land on Sunday, continued to track westward toward Nueva Ecija before midnight after its second landfall.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA recorded the eye of the cyclone in the vicinity of San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija as of 10 p.m. while moving at a relatively slow pace of 20 kilometers per hour (kph).

The cyclone was packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center with gustiness of up to 215 kph.

While Karding's strength has reduced while tracking across land, it still threatens vast stretches of Luzon and is expected to maintain its typhoon-level intensity.

After making its first landfall near Burdeos, Quezon at around 5:30 p.m. and a second one in the area of Dingalan, Aurora at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, the cyclone is forecast to cross agricultural Central Luzon.

Signal No. 5, the most intense of the wind signals, has been lifted, but several areas are still under alert.

Signal No. 4

Typhoon-force winds in 12 hours

Central and southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Llanera, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz, Rizal, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, Nampicuan, Guimba, Santo Domingo, Talavera, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Licab, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Leonardo, San Isidro, San Antonio, Cabiao)

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Northern and central portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Marcelino, San Narciso)

Southern portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador)

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds in 18 hours

Southern and central portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)

The rest of Nueva Ecija

Bataan

The rest of Zambales

The rest of Pangasinan

Northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, Cainta, City of Antipolo, Taytay, Angono, Teresa, Tanay, Baras, Morong)

Metro Manila

Extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar)

Signal No. 2

Gale-foce winds in 24 hours

The rest of Aurora

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

La Union

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

The rest of Rizal

Northern and central portion of Quezon (Real, Infanta, Mauban, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Lucena City, City of Tayabas, Lucban, Sampaloc, Mauban, Atimonan, Pagbilao, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Buenavista, Catanauan) including Polillo Islands,

Western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Labo, Paracale, Vinzons) including Calaguas Islands

Signal No. 1

Strong winds in 36 hours

Isabela

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Kalinga

Abra

Ilocos Sur

The rest of Quezon

Northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

The rest of Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Burias Island

PAGASA Forecast track of Typhoon Karding as of 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.

Karding will then emerge over the West Philippine Sea through the coastal waters of Zambales or Pangasinan on Monday morning, September 26.