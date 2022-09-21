Monsoon rain to continue until Thursday â€“ PAGASA

Monsoon rain to continue until Thursday – PAGASA

Students of Concepcion Elementary School in Marikina City are picked up by their parents after classes were suspended yesterday due to bad weather.

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to dump rain in Metro Manila and other parts of the country until tomorrow, the state weather bureau announced yesterday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it is monitoring a low-pressure area east of Luzon.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon and the LPA would bring rains over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

There is a low chance that the LPA will develop into a tropical cyclone, according to PAGASA.

Classes suspended

Several local government units in Metro Manila suspended classes yesterday due to rains and flooding.

In Valenzuela, Mayor Wes Gatchalian suspended classes at all levels as a preemptive measure.

Work in government offices in Valenzuela were also suspended, except for emergency response offices.

Classes were also suspended in Caloocan, Malabon and Navotas.

The cities of Muntinlupa, Parañaque and Taguig also suspended classes due to inclement weather.

The local governments of Pasay and Las Piñas likewise suspended classes in both public and private schools. – Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Ralph Edwin Villanueva