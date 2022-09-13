^

Philippines logs 128,346 dengue cases since January – DOH

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
September 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country has recorded 128,346 dengue cases from Jan. 1 to Aug. 20 this year, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

The figure is 152 percent higher than the 50,982 cases recorded during the same period in 2021.

Among the regions with a high number of recorded cases are Central Luzon with 23,865; National Capital Region, 12,059; Central Visayas, 11,936; Western Visayas, 10,369, and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) with 10,219.

Regions that posted the highest increases in cases are Cagayan Valley, Zamboanga peninsula, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Cagayan Valley posted an increase of 2,087 percent or from 450 cases in 2021 to 9,843 this year.

Zamboanga peninsula’s dengue cases rose by 817 percent or from 791 to 7,252; Central Visayas recorded an increase of 675 percent or from 1,540 to 11,936; Eastern Visayas, 598 percent or from 473 to 3,302, and Caraga with 576 percent or from 403 to 2,726 cases.

More dengue fatalities were recorded this year with 422 from 179 in 2021.

Regions that recorded the most number of fatalities were Central Visayas, 69; Western Visayas, 55, and Central Luzon, 45.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that dengue cases usually peak during the rainy season, particularly from June to August.

