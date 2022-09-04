BARMM government breaks ground on center for Children in Conflict with the Law

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangsamoro government is putting up a temporary shelter in Parang, Maguindanao for children and youth in conflict with the law.

According to the Bangsamoro Information Office, the two-storey development center will be built by the Ministry of Social Services and Development and will serve as a home for CICLs while their cases are being processed. This will mean CICL will not have to share detention areas with adult Persons Deprived of Liberty.

"Sa loob ng sentro ay sisiguraduhin natin na may maayos tayong programa para sa kanilang education kahit ALS (alternative learning system), skills training at recreation, despite (ng kanilang) circumstances," lawyer Raissa Jajurie, MMSD minister, said.

(We will make sure that there will be good programs for their educations while inside the center, including ALS, skills training and recreation despite their circumstances)

The first youth and children development center in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao can accomodate up to 50 CICLs and will be staffed by house parents, psychologists and nutritionists. The regional MSSD office will manage the center.

The P16.7-million center is being built on a 2,000-square meter lot in Parang town donated by Mohammad Abujihad Sema, the Bangsamoro Information Office said.