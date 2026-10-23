P3.7-M worth of shabu seized in two PDEA-12 operations

The three men arrested on Oct. 21, 2026's anti-narcotics operation at a suspected drug den in General Santos City are now in detention.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12 seized P3.7 million worth of shabu and arrested three men in separate operations in General Santos City and in nearby Polomolok, South Cotabato on Wednesday, October 21. One of the operations also targeted an alleged drug den.

Combined PDEA 12 agents and police officers arrested a suspected drug den operator and his two accomplices after they sold shabu to undercover operatives during a buy-bust operation at their hideout in Purok Lower Malakas, Barangay San Isidro, General Santos City. The suepects allegedly also facilitated shabu sessions for buyers at the site.

PDEA-12 Director Charlene Magdurulang told reporters Friday, October 23, that the operation, supported by personnel from various units of the Police Regional Office 12, resulted in the seizure of shabu worth P106,760. The confiscated drugs will serve evidence in prosecuting the suspects for alleged violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Under state law, drug den operation is non-bailable criminal offense.

In a separate operation on Wednesday, another PDEA-12 team seized shabu worth P3.6 million in Barangay Silway 8 in Polomolok, South Cotabato, while targeting a suspected local drug trafficker, who fled after realizing he was dealing with anti-narcotics agents posing as civilians.

The suspect left behind the illegal drugs at the designated transaction site in Purok Maunlad in Barangay Silway 8. The seized shabu is now in PDEA-12 custody.

Magdurulang said local executives and barangay officials had pledged to help file a criminal complaint against the fugitive suspect in absentia.