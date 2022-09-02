^

Senators hit DA agency over P1.1 billion undisbursed fund

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2022 | 12:00am
Sen. Cynthia Villar faces reporters in a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Senators criticized yesterday the head of the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) under the Department of Agriculture (DA) for failing to disburse not even a single cent of the P1.1-billion funding for the purchase of composting facilities for biodegradable waste.

During a hybrid hearing of the Senate committee on agriculture, food and agrarian reform, chaired by Sen. Cynthia Villar, BSWM officer-in-charge Junel Soriano said the bureau is still preparing the documentary requirements for the procurement of composting facilities.

“As of today, we have not disbursed the funding of P1.1 billion,” Soriano replied when asked by Sen. Imee Marcos about the program intended to help farmers.

Villar said she was dismayed over the non-implementation of a program that will provide training and composting facilities to farmers nationwide.

She said the funding was allocated for the program to address the rising cost of chemical fertilizer, which has tripled from P1,000 to P3,000 per bag.

“I urge the BSWM to invest in composting and vermicomposting facilities to allow farmers to produce their own organic fertilizer, which is good for our soil, and which is 38 percent degraded based on studies,” Villar said.

She challenged Soriano to disburse the funding until the end of the year or resign from his post.

Soriano said he assumed the position only last Aug. 1.

Villar threatened to file cases against Soriano if he will not do his job.

Marcos said she was surprised with the admission of Soriano that not a single cent of the composting funds has been disbursed.

During the hearing, Villar also condemned Philippine Coconut Authority administrator Benjamin Madrigal over the slow distribution of the coco levy fund to coconut farmers.

Villar also asked Dionisio Alvindia to resign as director of the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, which is another attached agency of the DA.

She said instead of focusing on the implementation of the regional comprehensive economic partnership, Alvindia formed an advisory council to do the work, which was not provided by law.

Villar warned Alvindia to cancel the advisory council or she would sue him.           

