San Juanico bridge undergoes rehab

MANILA, Philippines — Repair work at the San Juanico bridge, which connects Leyte and Samar, is ongoing, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In a report to Secretary Manuel Bonoan, DPWH-Eastern Visayas director Allan Borromeo said rehabilitation works, which involve tightening of high-tension bolts and painting of structural steel, would cost P84.7 million.

Borromeo said a major repair is necessary to ensure the safety of motorists and other road users, considering that the bridge is nearly 50 years old.

Rehabilitation works are expected to be completed by December.