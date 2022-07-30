100 former Abu Sayyaf members vow allegiance to govâ€™t

^

100 former Abu Sayyaf members vow allegiance to gov’t

Roel PareÃ±o - Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 6:09pm
Satellite image of Patikul town in Sulu.
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. led Saturday 100 former Abu Sayyaf members, who have surrendered, making their allegiance with the Philippine government as they have returned to their respective communities in Sulu.

Abalos officiated the oath of the former Abu Sayyaf members during a program held at the provincial capitol gymnasium in Patikul town, Sulu to strengthen the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) program for former extremist members who have surrendered.

The oath of allegiance was witnessed by acting Philippine National Police Chief Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan Sr. and senior military and police commanders.

“Amun Jadid, this is indeed a new year, new life. This is very historic because in this day it is not only the biggest but the first that a large group of Abu Sayyaf have returned back to the folds of the law, to the government and to the Philippines,” Abalos said.

Abalos commended the police and military leadership in Sulu for working together on the peaceful return of the former bandits. 

The 100 former Abu Sayyaf members have previously surrendered in several batches to the military and police forces in Sulu.

Abalos lauded Tan and the mayors of Sulu for their collaboration to help in the surrender of the Abu Sayyaf members.

“This will not happen if the governor and the mayors did not work together,” Abalos said as he praised Tan's performance and his peace and order efforts. 

“Ako na ang magsasabi sa kanyang mga sinasakupan niya, kayo ay nasa mabuting kamay, talagang tunay na ama ng Sulu (I will tell his constituents, you are in good hands, the true father of Sulu,” Abalos said.

Abalos said through the ECLIP program, the former Abu Sayyaf members will be integrated back into their respective communities with their families and will start over with their peaceful lives.

The former bandits who have surrendered will receive support and financial benefits intended for their livelihood and development. The assistance include food packs worth P5,000 each, monetary assistance, inclusion of the out-of school-youth to the summer job program with P5,000 monthly incentives, and Alternative Learning System (ALS) for the minor members.

Emini Kadiri, officer-in-charge of the Ministry of Interior and Local Government Sulu, said the for Abu Sayyaf members will also receive interventions such as recovery support program, social healing and reconciliation, spiritual and moral enhancement, health and wellness program, livelihood training, and capability build-up to help them for their eventual reintegration into the mainstream society.

“Thank you as you have considered returning back to the folds of the law,” Tan said.

 “I know you have seen the light in the horizon that is why you decided to surrender for your respective family members.”

Tan encouraged the former militants to engage in farming and fishing which fit best in a place like Sulu.

“The government under President Marcos wants that the funds will be used to improve our lives through development and that what you should do and not to acquire firearms,” Tan said.

