Makati govâ€™t, National Museum unveil marker of 1st declared Important Cultural Property in city

Makati gov’t, National Museum unveil marker of 1st declared Important Cultural Property in city

This July 28, 2022 photo shows the Old Presidencia of San Pedro Macati now Museo ng Makati

MANILA, Philippines – Makati City local government unit and National Museum of the Philippines last Thursday unveiled the Important Cultural Property marker of Old Presidencia of San Pedro Makati now the Museo ng Makati located in Barangay Poblacion.

This is the first declared ICP in Makati City.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay and NMP Director-General Jeremy Barns led the unveiling ceremony. It was witnessed by the city’s barangay officials, officials and representatives of NMP, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Department of Tourism - Metro Manila, Department of Education Makati Schools Division Office of Makati, University of Makati, and Department of Interior and Local Government Makati; representatives of private partners and cultural institutions such as Ayala Land, Ayala Museum, Samsung Performing Arts Theater CPAT_Official, Filipino Heritage Festival Inc., Escuela Taller de Filipinas, FringeMNL, Pottery Sessions, members of the media, residents and elders of Barangay Poblacion and other stakeholders.

During the unveiling ceremony the Makati City Lancer Drum and Bugle Corps, Choral Society of Makati, and the Makati City Youth Orchestra performed to enliven the event.

Meanwhile, the Old Presidencia of San Pedro Macati, built in 1934, was declared an ICP for its cultural, artistic and historical significance to the country by NMP in June 2019.

The structure served as a town hall of Makati until 1961 before former vice president and Makati Mayor Jejomar Binay converted it into a local museum in 1990.

The Republic Act 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, states that ICP “shall refer to a cultural property having exceptional cultural, artistic and historical significance to the Philippines, as shall be determined by the National Museum and/or National Historical Institute.”

As it has been declared an ICP, the Makati city government said it will pursue redevelopment and curatorial plans to improve the museum along with more programs for cultural heritage conservation.