Man dies in Quezon smashup

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A man died while five others were injured in a road accident involving three vehicles in Candelaria, Quezon yesterday.

Deo Pasamba, 28, died at the scene of the incident after he was thrown off a motorcycle, according to Lt. Col. Arnulfo Selencio, Candelaria police chief.

The injured victims – Angelica Bernardo, 30; Ara Jane Carandang, 15; Arianne Joy Carandang, 17; Aljhon Ramirez, 17, and Emely Sabate, 36 – were taken to the Peter Paul Medical Center for treatment.

Reports said that a motorcycle driven by a certain Jaylord Fortuna, 44, rear-ended a passenger van as they were traveling along the Candelaria-San Juan road in Barangay Sta. Catalina Sur.

The impact caused van driver Daniel Perez to lose control of the wheel and the vehicle to hit a tricycle driven by Reniel Ambita.