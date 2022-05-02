^

Clark International Airport ready to welcome more foreign tourists

Philstar.com
May 2, 2022 | 8:01pm
Photo shows a rendition of the new Clark terminal and elevated road.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines—Clark International Airport, dubbed as “new world-class gateway,” announced that it would welcome more foreign tourists at its new passenger terminal.

Two of South Korea’s largest low-cost airlines announced that it would be operating direct flights from Clark.

Jeju Air will launch its INCHEON-CRK-INCHEON route every Thursday and Sunday while Jin Air will offer the same route starting May 16 every Monday to Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Because of these new carriers added to the list of airlines serving domestic and international flights in Clark and the opening of Terminal 2, the Department of Tourism projects an increase in tourist arrivals in the coming months.

Jetstar, Scoot, Qatar Airways, Air Asia and Emirates will also be using the new passenger terminal in Clark.

The following are the routes of these foreign flights:

  • Jetstar and Scoot – to and from Singapore
  • Qatar Airways; Air Asia – to and from Doha
  • Emirates – to and from Dubai

Local airlines Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines will likewise operate flights at Terminal 2.

The airport is meant o make destinations in the country more accessible and pays homage to Mount Pinatubo and its crater lake, Mount Arayat, and the Sacobia riverbed—three of the province's well-loved travel destinations, according to DOT.

The airport covers portions of the cities of Angeles and Mabalacat within the Clark Freeport Zone in the Province of Pampanga.

The DOT said the airport has been nominated for the Prix Versailles awards, which recognizes the best architecture and design projects in the world.

Meanwhile, Tourism Secretary Romulo-Puyat said the opening of Terminal 2 will pave the way in helping the recovery of the pandemic-hit travel and tourism industry.    

“Clark is one of the destinations included in the recently concluded World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit. More than just a freeport zone, clearly, this place is an emerging tourism hub that has great potential to bring huge gains for the tourism industry,” she said. 

Last April 23, some delegates of the recently concluded 21st WTTC Global Summit and domestic investors visited several investment locations in Central Luzon to learn more about viable business opportunities within the region. They started the investment tour at the international airport. —Rosette Adel

