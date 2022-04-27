^

Robredo volunteer in Quezon reported missing

Arnell Ozaeta - Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 2:41pm
Robredo volunteer in Quezon reported missing
This photo from Facebook shows Betsie and Dante Gatdula. Dante has reportedly been missing since April 23, 2022.
Keith Brian Gatdula Facebook account via The STAR / Arnell Ozaeta

QUEZON, Philippines — A member of the Robredo People's Council, a volunteer group for Vice President Leni Robredo, in Candelaria town has been missing since  Saturday.

Police SMSgt. Pedrito Mendoza, duty officer of Candelaria police station confirmed that Dante Gatdula, 57, head of the Robredo People's Council in the area was reported missing by his wife Betsie on April 24.

According to Betsie, Dante left their home around 7 a.m. on April 23 to attend a meeting of the RPC but has yet to return.

Aside from serving as RPC chair, Dante also served as chair of Akbayan Candelaria.   

Police have yet to determine his whereabouts as of this writing. 

"Busy siya sa pag-aasikaso sa general rally sa April 28 sa Lucena. Siya ang naghahanap ng mga sasakyan ng mga pupunta mula Candelaria at mga poll watchers," Betsie said.

(He was busy coordinating the general rally in Lucena on April 28. He was arranging transportation for those coming from Candelaria and for poll watchers)

Betsie added that she received a forwarded message from one of Dante's friends which read "Puntahan nyo ang misis ko at ihingi nyo ako ng tawad at wala na ako at paalam."

(Please go to my wife and tell her to forgive me for being gone and tell her goodbye)

She confirmed that the message came from her husband's mobile number, which could no longer be reached when she tried to contact him.

"May nagme-message sa akin na nasa kanila daw ang asawa ko pero di ko nire-replyan, di ko alam ang totoo. Gusto ko makausap ang asawa ko kung talagang nasa kanila. Habang tumatagal nahihirapan ako, walang linaw," she lamented.

(Some people have messaged me to say my husband is with them, but I don't reply to them. I don't know what's true. I want to talk to my husband and find out if he is really with them. The longer he is gone, the harder it is for me. It's all confusing.)

Betsie appealed to the public for information on her missing husband.

