Ricky Recto backs out of Batangas gubernatorial race

BATANGAS, Philippines — Richard "Ricky" Recto has withdrawn as a candidate for governor of Batangas province, saying only that it was "time to go."

Recto filed his notarized statement of withdrawal at the Commission on Elections office in Batangas on Friday afternoon.

"Yes, I did. Nowadays, sa panahong ito dahil digital na ang halalan maaga nagfi-file ang lahat," he told reporters. "Di naman makakasama, hindi naman iligal so minarapat kong mag-file and I obviously had my own intentions for doing so and we're good, OK na ako, so it's time to pull out."

Recto, an independent candidate, was running against reelectionist Gov. Hermilando Mandanas of PDP-Laban, former Padre Garcia Mayor Prudencio "Dacio" Gutierrez of the Nationalist People's Coalition and Praxedes Bustamante, an independent.

Recto did not give a clear reason for his withdrawal. "If you notice, I don't have a single tarp, a poster or campaign paraphernalia anywhere. I hardly actually even did the rounds. I got to do what it was I intended, so now it's time to go"

Recto expressed support for Mandanas, saying he was sure that the incumbent will be elected to another term.

"I think Dacio is a really good man pero ang tantya ko kakapusin, hindi kakayanin ni Dacio manalo ng biglaan (I think he will fall short. Dacio cannot pull off a surprise win)," he also said.

Gutierrez, said over the phone that Recto's withdrawal was likely because the candidate he was supposed to support — erstwhile presidential candidate Christopher "Bong" Go — had backed out of the race.

Gutierrez said he considers Recto's move providential for his fight.

"Parang ang panahon po ay naaayon sa atin, yun po ang kwenta ko doon. Ang pag-asa po natin ay mula sa Lipa, hagip ang 4th district ay pumapabor po sa atin," Gutierrez said.

(It is like time is on our side, that's how I see it. Our hope is in Lipa and the fourth district, where I have support)

Ricky is the younger brother of Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, who is running unopposed to represent the province's 6th District at the House.

Sen. Recto's wife Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto is current district reperesentative.