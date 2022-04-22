^

UniTeam returns to Batangas, Laguna to woo voters

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 22, 2022 | 12:14pm
Supporters of Marcos-Duterte tandem start to arrive here at Biñan football field in Laguna for the UniTeam grand rally.
News5 / Marianne Enriquez, via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — With the campaign season nearing its end in weeks, UniTeam tandem Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte chose to return to Calabarzon vote-rich provinces to again woo them for their support.

The UniTeam tandem again barnstormed parts of Batangas and Laguna this week that boasts of 1.8 million and 2 million voters, respectively.

This was after Marcos dropped four percent voter preference in Balance Luzon, from 58 to 54. His closest rival Vice President Leni Robredo meanwhile got a 14-percentage point increase in the same area.

But overall, Marcos still enjoys a double-digit lead over his rivals with 56% and Robredo, even recording a nine-percentage points leap, coming at distance second spot with 24%.

Duterte, in a chance interview with reporters in Laguna, told reporters that they are not confident of winning the 2022 elections.

“We are always running scared even if we are 17 days away from election day. We are worried about election day, and we always call on everyone to support an honest, orderly and peaceful elections for our country,” she told reporters.

Like her running-mate Marcos, Duterte is leading the vice presidential bets with 56%, while Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III coming in at far second with 20% voter preference.

Hernandez endorsement?

The UniTeam events on Thursday ended with a grand rally at the Biñan Football Field in Laguna with Gov. Ramil Hernandez introducing the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas standard bearer to the crowd.

Duterte has earlier secured Hernandez’ endorsement late in March.

But for the presidential daughter’s running-mate, Hernandez’s introduction of Marcos maybe the closest to a tacit endorsement he can get. “We in the leadership of PDP-Laban, with all those who are hear, are united in one goal. As president if PDP-Laban Laguna, our president and vice president are BBM-Sara,” he said in Filipino.

“Laguna, it is my honor to introduce to you our president, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” he continued.

In the statement from the UniTeam, they said Hernandez’ s words are an official endorsement of Marcos.

Survey frontrunners Marcos and Duterte have long secured the endorsement of the ruling PDP-Laban, although its chairman, incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte has insisted he will not remain “neutral” and will not complaint for a particular candidate. — with News5/Marianne Enriquez

