^

Nation

Controversial Facebook 'commentator' in Maguindanao shot dead

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 16, 2022 | 4:11pm
Controversial Facebook 'commentator' in Maguindanao shot dead
This photograph taken on March 23, 2022, shows the logo of US social media platform Facebook displayed on a tablet in Lille, northern France.
AFP / Denis Charlet

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A gunman shot dead a controversial Facebook commentator in an attack before dawn Friday in  Barangay Mapayag in Datu Anggal Midtimbang,  Maguindanao.

The 38-year-old Jhanna Villegas died from gunshot wounds in her back.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Maguindanao provincial police, said Saturday investigators are still trying to identify the killer of Villegas.

Villegas was neither an employee of any media outfit nor a member of any legitimate press group here and elsewhere in central Mindanao.

Members of the mainstream media community in the region, in fact, avoided her company due to her live commentaries and reports on Facebook that were, for them, against their common advocacy for culture, religion and conflict-sensitive journalism.

Even so, Villegas, whose friends said had used the aliases Emily Autida, Jennilyn Sarmiento and Ice Dorado, had thousands of followers.

She drew flak for having caused panic recently among residents of two barangays in Datu Anggal Midtimbang that she said, on Facebook, were to be attacked by heavily-armed men hostile to a rival group in both areas.

Her warning was preceded, about two weeks prior, by the fatal ambush in a village in one of the two barangays of nine men by an enemy group, whose leaders are now being prosecuted for the offense.

Villegas also caught the ire of ethnic Teduray tribal leaders in South Upi, Maguindanao for what they construed as her having escalated, via her Facebook commentaries, the animosity between tribe members and armed non-Teduray settlers trying to drive them out of their lands in their ancestral domains in the municipality.

Bongacayao said personnel of the Datu Anggal Municipal Police Station had tapped the support of local leaders in trying to identify the killer of Villegas.

Villegas and companions were supposed to leave then for General Santos City, already out of their house in Barangay Mapayag in Datu Anggal Midtimbang, when she was shot twice with a pistol from behind by a man who had immediately escaped.

Bongcayao said probers need enough time to put closure to the incident. 

FACEBOOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another Leni ally switches to BBM

Another Leni ally switches to BBM

By Edu Punay | 6 days ago
Another former ally of Vice President Leni Robredo has switched sides and now supports presidential frontrunner Ferdinand...
Nation
fbtw
Badoy sued for red-tagging community pantries

Badoy sued for red-tagging community pantries

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
Another complaint was filed yesterday against Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy,...
Nation
fbtw

NPA ‘finance officer’ arrested

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 2 days ago
A suspected finance officer of the New People’s Army has been arrested in this city.
Nation
fbtw

Woman held for P27.6 million shabu from India

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
A woman was arrested after she accepted a parcel, which contained four kilos of shabu valued at P27.6 million during a controlled delivery operation in Trece Martires, Cavite on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Man, 69, claims P79.6 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
A 69-year-old man has claimed the P79.6-million lotto jackpot at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office in Mandaluyong.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Train maintenance, lack of buses bring EDSA to a halt on Holy Week

Train maintenance, lack of buses bring EDSA to a halt on Holy Week

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Tonight will not be forgotten by EDSA commuters who waited in queues for 3-5 hours to catch their rides and by those forced...
Nation
fbtw
1,000 cops to secure Nazarene procession

1,000 cops to secure Nazarene procession

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
At least 1,000 personnel of the Manila Police District will be deployed to Quiapo Church to secure the procession of the image...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Libreng Sakay&rsquo; ridership hits 307,396 &ndash; LTFRB

‘Libreng Sakay’ ridership hits 307,396 – LTFRB

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
Over 300,000 commuters availed themselves of the “Libreng Sakay” program of the government on the first day of...
Nation
fbtw
Enforce health protocols, LGU execs told

Enforce health protocols, LGU execs told

By Romina Cabrera | 2 days ago
Local government executives should strictly enforce minimum public health standards during public events and gatherings during...
Nation
fbtw
PNP, AFP secure Luzon pilgrimage sites

PNP, AFP secure Luzon pilgrimage sites

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 2 days ago
Police and military personnel have beefed up security in pilgrimage sites to ensure the safety of devotees this Holy Wee...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with