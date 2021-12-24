

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
10 NPAs surrender in Tacurong City
 


John Unson - Philstar.com
December 24, 2021 | 4:30pm





  
10 NPAs surrender in Tacurong City
 


TACURONG CITY, Philippines — Ten members of the New Peoples Army surrendered here Wednesday through the joint intercession of different units of the Police Regional Office-12.


Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, PRO-12 director, said Friday the 10 rebels belonged to the NPA’s self-styled Guerilla Front 73-Far South Mindanao Regional Command.


Most leaders of the Guerilla Front-73 are wanted in different courts for heinous offenses, including multiple murder, arson, trafficking of narcotics and cattle theft.


The 10 NPAs turned in a firearm each and explosives before they renounced their membership with the group during a symbolic rite here last Wednesday.


Tagum said they agreed to return to the fold of law through backchannel dialogues with officials of PRO-12’s Regional Mobile Force-12, led by Col. Jemuel Siason, and the municipal police force in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat.


The 10 rebels operated in the hinterlands in Region 12’s Saragani, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces, where they collected from hapless farmers “protection money” on monthly basis to sustain their needs.


They pledged allegiance to the government in the presence of local leaders and key police officials Wednesday at a police company command post at the EJ Montilla area here.


Siason and officials of the RMFB-12’s 1202nd Maneuver Company, who helped secure the surrender of the 10 NPAs, separately told reporters they are expecting the surrender soon of more Guerilla Front 73 members based on feelers coming in.


Tagum said credit for the surrender of the 10 NPAs has to go partly to the police personnel in Bagumbayan, an upland town in Sultan Kudarat, one of the four provinces covered by PRO-12.


 










 









NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest







 






Trending







10 teachers, driver hurt in North Cotabato accident







10 teachers, driver hurt in North Cotabato accident



By John Unson |
5 hours ago 


Ten professors and a driver were hurt when their vehicle plunged into a low side of a highway and hit a house in Barangay...








Nation
fbtw













2 more disqualified party-lists get SC relief







2 more disqualified party-lists get SC relief



By Evelyn Macairan |
18 hours ago 


The Supreme Court yesterday issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Commission on Elections from enforcing its...








Nation
fbtw













Coast Guard sends relief, construction materials to Pag-asa Island


 




Coast Guard sends relief, construction materials to Pag-asa Island



1 day ago 


A Coast Guard station on the island was destroyed by the typhoon, which also caused widespread damage in Palawan provinc...








Nation
fbtw













Willie Revillame donates P9 million to Siargao towns




By Alexis Romero |
December 24, 2021 - 12:00am 


Actor and television host Willie Revillame has donated P9 million to Siargao, which was worst hit by Typhoon Odette.








Nation
fbtw













Renovated Manila Zoo to reopen on December 30







Renovated Manila Zoo to reopen on December 30



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
1 day ago 


The Manila Zoo will be have a soft opening on Dec. 30, two years since it was shut down and underwent renovation after it...








Nation
fbtw










Latest









In Christmas message, Go optimistic of 2022 recovery




December 24, 2021 - 2:15pm 


The country will soon get back on its feet after twin challenges posed by Super Typhoon Odette and the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said in his Christmas message.








Nation
fbtw













Quezon City donates P20 million more for Odette victims







Quezon City donates P20 million more for Odette victims



By Janvic Mateo |
18 hours ago 


The Quezon City government will extend an additional P20 million in financial aid to areas ravaged by Typhoon Odette last...








Nation
fbtw













Suspect in P30 million Pasig heist surrenders




 


Suspect in P30 million Pasig heist surrenders



By Emmanuel Tupas |
18 hours ago 


One of two men accused of involvement in a P30-million robbery in Pasig City allegedly perpetrated by four Taguig policemen...








Nation
fbtw













8 Manila areas under granular lockdown







8 Manila areas under granular lockdown



By Emmanuel Tupas |
 18 hours ago 


 Eight areas in Manila were placed under granular lockdown due to COVID-19 cases, the Philippine National Police reported...








Nation
fbtw













PCSO medical assistance available in 44 hospitals







PCSO medical assistance available in 44 hospitals



By Rainier Allan Ronda |
18 hours ago 


Beginning Jan. 3 next year, the Medical Assistance Program of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office will be available...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with