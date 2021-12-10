Military: No truth in reports of 'secret meeting' to invade Sabah


































































 




   







   















Roel Pareño - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2021 | 1:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — There is no truth to reports that the province of Sulu is recruiting a militia to takeover Sabah, military officials said.



Joint Task Force Sulu issued the statement in response to reports of a supposed secret meeting held by officials of the province. South China Morning Post, citing "a senior regional security source" said the meeting involved 19 mayors of Sulu and included talk of recruiting 600 men to invade Sabah.





The joint task force said the meeting initiated by the provincial government was about increasing security measures that the military provides the province.

 

It said local government units were taking additional measures to boost the confidence of Sulu residents and investors by enacting a "Bantay Dagat" project. The task force, through a spokesperson, "totally [denies] such invasion of Sabah reports." 



Malaysian news site The Star quotes a regional intelligence source as saying the supposed plan may be related to upcoming polls. "It is more a political play to win the elections. Whoever brings up the Sabah claim can gain greater support from the Tausug community," The Star quotes is source as saying.

 

Joint Task Force Sulu said Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan Sr. and the 19 mayors of the province met last week to develop a project to strengthen the maritime borders of Sulu.



The "Bantay Dagat" project  will involve the municipal and barangay governments and will recruit fisherfolk and seafarers as force multipliers in conducting patrols in coordination with the military.



The volunteers will also be used in disaster response in coastal and maritime areas, the joint task force said.



An insider said the Sabah issue was mentioned but only in passing.

 

"But there was nothing serious in it, it was just like barbers talking. It was just an idea with no personality and the least to say it was a waste of time," the source added.



Sabah dispute



The Sulu sultanate used to rule over parts of southern Philippines and Sabah. In 1963, the British government transferred Sabah to the Federation of Malaysia.



The Philippines claims that Sabah was only leased, not ceded, to the British North Borneo Co. The heirs of the sultan of Sulu continue to receive lease payments for Sabah. 



Malaysia, however, maintains that the international community has been recognizing Sabah as part of its territory since the formation of the federation in 1963.



A standoff occurred nearly a decade ago in Sabah and sparked an offensive by Malaysian forces when an heir of the Sultanate of Sulu and more than 200 followers from Tawi-Tawi landed in the Lahad Datu district.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

