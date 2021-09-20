Painter Bree Jonson, 30, found dead in La Union

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:38 a.m.) — Artist Bree Jonson, 30, was found unconscious in a hotel room in San Juan, La Union early Saturday morning, September 20, police confirmed to Philstar.com early Monday.

Jonson was taken to a hospital, which pronounced her dead on arrival.

Her companion, Julian Ongpin, 29, who was staying with Jonson, was arrested for drug possession after cocaine was seized from the hotel room.

Ongpin, an art patron, is the son of former trade minister Roberto Ongpin, chair of property developer Alphaland.

The cause of Jonson's death is to be determined after an autopsy.

Artinformal via Facebook Some paintings of Bree Jonson displayed at the Makati exhibit ZZYZX in January 2021.

Jonson, who had a successful though short career as a painter, depicted the "dynamics of the natural world and the insights this provides into human nature" in her art, according to her website.