



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
A peculiar burial procession: North Cotabato clan crosses river to transport remains of relative
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 10:46am

                           

                        

                                                                        
A peculiar burial procession: North Cotabato clan crosses river to transport remains of relative
This unique burial march went viral on social media.
Handout Facebook image via John Unson
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Filipino ingenuity.



This made easy for members of an Ilonggo clan in Aleosan, North Cotabato their transport of the remains of a departed relative to a barrio cemetery after heavy rains prior left the only overland route to the site virtually impassable.



Using a raft fashioned from buoyant banana trunks, they managed to transfer last Monday the dead from one bank of the river to another in Barangay Palacat, Aleosan where the graveyard is.



Slowly, they succeeded in moving the peculiar "fluvial hearse" from one side of the river to the other in what was to become viral in social media, something never ever witnessed before by barangay residents.



There was nothing wrong with the peculiar burial procession since the dead person did not die of COVID-19, according to local officials.



Ilonggo settlers in North Cotabato and other provinces around are known for their resilience and creativity, traits that keep them going through the daily ordeals in life.



They have, in fact, been surviving through security challenges brought about either by recurring secessionist conflicts, or troubles instigated by communist terrorist groups while in far-flung areas propagating corn and rice as main sources of income, a cycle often punctuated by peace and order problems.



Besides banana trunks, bamboos are also readily available for makeshift rafts that barrio folk assemble for emergency transport of belongings and persons.



Bamboos, however, became expensive lately owing to a booming “movable” cogon-roofed hut production industry in many parts of central Mindanao, also pioneered by ingenious Ilonggos.  


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NORTH COTABATO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Army general dies of COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An Army general died of COVID in a hospital in Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur yesterday morning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ayala Alabang Village bans Chinese POGO tenants
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An exclusive village in Muntinlupa City will suspend the issuance of lease agreements and move-in permits for mainland Chinese tenants beginning Oct. 1.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI files raps vs PDEA, Quezon City cops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI files raps vs PDEA, Quezon City cops


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation yesterday filed criminal and administrative charges against 13 members of the Quezon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BARMM logs 5 Delta cases
                              


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now circulating nationwide, the Department of Health reported yesterday after five cases of the highly transmissible variant were detected in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 eyed to replace Coast Guard chief
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Coast Guard has submitted to President Duterte four nominees to replace PCG commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr., who is scheduled to retire tomorrow.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Flashfloods hit parts of North Cotabato
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Flashfloods hit parts of North Cotabato


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
An entire barangay in Tantangan, South Cotabato got flooded following heavy downpours Monday that spawned waist-deep floods...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate moves BARMM polls to 2025
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate moves BARMM polls to 2025


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate yesterday approved on third and final reading a measure seeking to reset the holding of the parliamentary elections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TUPAD program in 3 Quezon City districts suspended
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TUPAD program in 3 Quezon City districts suspended


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Labor and Employment has suspended the implementation of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno unveils low-cost housing project in Quiapo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno unveils low-cost housing project in Quiapo


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday led the groundbreaking for the 20-story San Sebastian Residences in Quiapo, the sixth housing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Voter registrants troop to Comelec offices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Voter registrants troop to Comelec offices


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The resumption of the voter registration in the National Capital Region saw a high turnout of registrants, the Commission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with