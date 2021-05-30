Iligan patrolman arrested for drug possession

MANILA, Philippines — A joint buy-bust operation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police yielded the arrest of a police patrolman in Brgy. Del Carmen, Iligan City on Saturday evening.

In a statement issued Sunday morning, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar announced the arrest of Patrolman Saidamin Bonsalagan Bagul who is facing charges for the sale of dangerous drugs in relation to the conspiracy to sell under Republic Act No. 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Bagul was in active service and assigned with the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company of Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office.

"This is our warning to all police personnel involved in illegal activities, that kind of behavior of yours is not acceptable to the PNP, so I will make sure that you are defeated in jail," Eleazar said.

Operatives of the Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group conducted the buy-bust operation against Bagul with the Lanao Del Norte police and operatives from National Bureau of Investigation and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Seized from Bagul were four pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance "suspected to be Shabu," Php1,000 bill Buy bust money, and counterfeit currency amounting to 14 thousand pesos.

He also had in his possession a cellular phone, a rifle with five magazines loaded with live ammunition, and a pistol.

"This is why we are implementing nameless, faceless recruitment selection and intensifying our Intensified Cleanliness Policy...We will continue to clean up the ranks of the PNP of corrupt police," Eleazar said, adding that the stiffest administrative sanctions will be meted.