Commuter group appeals to QC gov’t amid reports of bikers apprehended for wearing slippers

Commuter group appeals to QC govât amid reports of bikers apprehended for wearing slippers
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2021 - 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — As Quezon City enforcers begin to apprehend bike commuters without helmets, a commuter advocacy group appealed for more consideration for bicycle riders.

“We understand that this may be a well-meaning ordinance for the safety of bikers. However, it is already public knowledge that the capacity of our public transportation is very limited and the use of bikes is one of the adaptive mechanisms of the public," Primo Morillo, who serves as convenor for commuter group The Passenger Forum, said in a statement. 

"We ask for consideration especially now when no one can afford not to go to work in these trying times brought about by COVID-19. In fact, due to the situation of mass transportation in Metro Manila, bike commuting is helpful in ensuring physical distancing."

READ: Whatever happened to: Metro Manila bike lanes

'One Time Big Time': That day coincided with what joint Quezon City authorities called a "One Time Big Time" operation to apprehend health protocol violators. 

According to the city government, the operation was conducted by the Department of Public Order and Safety, QC Police District, Task Force on Transport and Traffic Management, Task Force Disiplina, and Market Development and Administration Department, together with the city’s 142 barangays.

"The violators were brought to the Quezon Memorial Circle for proper documentation and a lecture on the ordinances pertaining to minimum health protocols in the city. They were also issued Ordinance Violation Receipts with a corresponding penalty of P300, P500, and P1,000 for the first, second and third offense respectively," QC said. 

Quezon City Ordinance No. 2942 requires the use of helmets for all bicycle riders and provides penalties for violations. The ordinance mandates a fine of Php1,000 for the first offense, Php3,000 for the second offense, and Php5,000 for the third offense.

“We ask Mayor Joy Belmonte and the QC Council to consider the first phase of the implementation of Ordinance 2942 as an information drive. Instead of immediately imposing fines against our poor bikers, it is better to educate them by giving them a primer on the said ordinance,” Morillo appealed.

RELATED: While still under study, MMDA chair cool to bike lanes along EDSA

Rules on wearing slippers?: The Passenger Forum in its statement also raised the reports they have received that some enforcers apprehend bike commuters for wearing slippers.

"They wore shirts with QC Bike Patrol prints," Morillo told Philstar.com in an email, when asked which office the enforcers came from. 

Philstar.com reached out to the Quezon City Police District for comment through its public information office, but it has not responded as of this post. 

In an earlier release, QCPD said that the operation "resulted in the apprehension of 1,594 persons for Violations of Quezon City Ordinance SP No. 2908, S-2020 (Mandatory Wearing of Facemask or Face Cover in Public Places within Quezon City) in relation to GCQ and two individuals for Violation of of R.A. 10054 or the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009."

“We have checked Ordinance 2942 and nothing is mentioned about slippers. It seems that even the enforcers of this law need to be educated about it. Unless they consider it as an opportunity to harass and extort bicycle riders,” the TPF convenor asserted.

Morillo said that their group is open to a dialogue with QC government officials about the said ordinance. “We think the biking community is also interested in having a dialogue about this ordinance,” he added. 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 15, 2021 - 12:24pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

March 15, 2021 - 12:24pm

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto will undergo quarantine after his driver "Kuya Vener" passed away due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook Live on Monday morning, Sotto says he was a close contact of his driver but he is following health protocols.

"Don't worry. I am okay, I don't have symptoms," Sotto says in Filipino.

March 15, 2021 - 10:14am

The main office of the Bureau of Immigration in Intramuros, Manila will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for disinfection.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente says the building will undergo a "thorough sanitation and disinfection" following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

The transacting public are advised to conduct businesses at other Immigration offices in the capital region, such as the SM North satellite office, SM Aura satellite office and others.

March 14, 2021 - 11:10am

MRT-3 management says a cleaning crew caught on video "hastily disinfecting one of our trains" is facing disciplinary action for the breach in protocol.

"We have sternly reminded members of our cleaning and disinfection staff that while there is a need to disinfect all train coaches at speed, the process of disinfection must be focused and done with care," it says in a statement.

"The safety and health of MRT-3 passengers will always be our top concerns as we all adjust to meet the requirements of the new normal."

March 10, 2021 - 11:15am

The Department of the Interior and Local Government recommends uniform curfew hours in Metro Manila as cities in the capital region have varying curfews.

According to a report from GMA's "24 Oras," the DILG will recommend a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for the entire Metro Manila.

March 6, 2021 - 2:13pm

St. Luke's Medical Center, which has hospitals in Quezon City and in Taguig, disputes rumors that hospitals are beyond capacity.

It says that its COVID-19 ICU and wards "still have not reached full capacity" but also says that it has noted an increase in COVID-19 admissions in recent days.

"The cases we are treating remain at manageable levels, ensuring that all out COVID-19 patients will get quality care," it also says.

Posted by St. Luke's Medical Center on Friday, 5 March 2021
