Commuter group appeals to QC gov’t amid reports of bikers apprehended for wearing slippers

MANILA, Philippines — As Quezon City enforcers begin to apprehend bike commuters without helmets, a commuter advocacy group appealed for more consideration for bicycle riders.

“We understand that this may be a well-meaning ordinance for the safety of bikers. However, it is already public knowledge that the capacity of our public transportation is very limited and the use of bikes is one of the adaptive mechanisms of the public," Primo Morillo, who serves as convenor for commuter group The Passenger Forum, said in a statement.

"We ask for consideration especially now when no one can afford not to go to work in these trying times brought about by COVID-19. In fact, due to the situation of mass transportation in Metro Manila, bike commuting is helpful in ensuring physical distancing."

'One Time Big Time': That day coincided with what joint Quezon City authorities called a "One Time Big Time" operation to apprehend health protocol violators.

According to the city government, the operation was conducted by the Department of Public Order and Safety, QC Police District, Task Force on Transport and Traffic Management, Task Force Disiplina, and Market Development and Administration Department, together with the city’s 142 barangays.

"The violators were brought to the Quezon Memorial Circle for proper documentation and a lecture on the ordinances pertaining to minimum health protocols in the city. They were also issued Ordinance Violation Receipts with a corresponding penalty of P300, P500, and P1,000 for the first, second and third offense respectively," QC said.

Quezon City Ordinance No. 2942 requires the use of helmets for all bicycle riders and provides penalties for violations. The ordinance mandates a fine of Php1,000 for the first offense, Php3,000 for the second offense, and Php5,000 for the third offense.

“We ask Mayor Joy Belmonte and the QC Council to consider the first phase of the implementation of Ordinance 2942 as an information drive. Instead of immediately imposing fines against our poor bikers, it is better to educate them by giving them a primer on the said ordinance,” Morillo appealed.

Rules on wearing slippers?: The Passenger Forum in its statement also raised the reports they have received that some enforcers apprehend bike commuters for wearing slippers.

"They wore shirts with QC Bike Patrol prints," Morillo told Philstar.com in an email, when asked which office the enforcers came from.

Philstar.com reached out to the Quezon City Police District for comment through its public information office, but it has not responded as of this post.

In an earlier release, QCPD said that the operation "resulted in the apprehension of 1,594 persons for Violations of Quezon City Ordinance SP No. 2908, S-2020 (Mandatory Wearing of Facemask or Face Cover in Public Places within Quezon City) in relation to GCQ and two individuals for Violation of of R.A. 10054 or the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009."

“We have checked Ordinance 2942 and nothing is mentioned about slippers. It seems that even the enforcers of this law need to be educated about it. Unless they consider it as an opportunity to harass and extort bicycle riders,” the TPF convenor asserted.

Morillo said that their group is open to a dialogue with QC government officials about the said ordinance. “We think the biking community is also interested in having a dialogue about this ordinance,” he added.

