2 hurt, 30 families homeless in Sta. Ana fire

MANILA, Philippines — Two persons were injured and around 30 families were left homeless when a fire razed a residential area in Sta. Ana, Manila yesterday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has yet to identify the people who were hurt during the fire which destroyed seven houses along F. Roxas street.

The fire started at a one-story house owned by a certain Eric Cornes at around 11:42 a.m. and reached third alarm before it was put out at around 12:44 p.m., the BFP said in a report.

Arson probers have yet to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed around P200,000 worth of property.

A total of 67 fire trucks, 17 from the BFP and 50 volunteer groups, responded to the scene.