#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
2 hurt, 30 families homeless in Sta. Ana fire
Firefighters work to put out a fire that razed homes in Barangay 892 in Sta. Ana, Manila yesterday.
Edd Gumban

2 hurt, 30 families homeless in Sta. Ana fire

Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - March 6, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two persons were injured and around 30 families were left homeless when a fire razed a residential area in Sta. Ana, Manila yesterday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has yet to identify the people who were hurt during the fire which destroyed seven houses along F. Roxas street.

The fire started at a one-story house owned by a certain Eric Cornes at around 11:42 a.m. and reached third alarm before it was put out at around 12:44 p.m., the BFP said in a report.

Arson probers have yet to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed around P200,000 worth of property.

A total of 67 fire trucks, 17 from the BFP and 50 volunteer groups, responded to the scene.

BFP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 frontliners elated as Sinovac jabs arrive in BARMM
COVID-19 frontliners elated as Sinovac jabs arrive in BARMM
By John Unson | 15 hours ago
The vaccines that arrived Thursday are intended for 1,400 frontliners in Maguindanao, 972 in Lanao del Sur, 287 in Basilan,...
Nation
fbfb
Puerto Princesa opens to more domestic tourists; COVID-19 tests still required
Puerto Princesa opens to more domestic tourists; COVID-19 tests still required
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Puerto Princesa City, known for its UNESCO World Heritage site Underground River, has reopened to more domestic tourists this...
Nation
fbfb
More provinces get Sinovac vaccines
More provinces get Sinovac vaccines
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
More provinces received their supply of Sinovac vaccines from China yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Prober wants Dacera case reopened
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | March 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Two weeks after the Makati prosecutor’s office terminated the probe on the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera, the police investigator wants the case reopened.
Nation
fbfb
Alert Level 1 raised over Pinatubo
Alert Level 1 raised over Pinatubo
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Alert Level 1 was raised over Mt. Pinatubo yesterday, but an eruption is not imminent, according to the Philippine Institute...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 cities roll out Sinovac vaccines
3 cities roll out Sinovac vaccines
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The cities of Makati, Caloocan and Navotas yesterday kicked off their COVID-19 vaccination programs, using the jabs made by...
Nation
fbfb
Pasay mayor open to ECQ
Pasay mayor open to ECQ
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Pasay Mayor Emi Rubiano said yesterday she would not object if the entire city is placed under enhanced community quarantine...
Nation
fbfb
PNP vaccine allocation increased
PNP vaccine allocation increased
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
At least 1,020 medical frontliners of the Philippine National Police have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of yesterday...
Nation
fbfb
SC to wait for OSG comment on anti-terror law
SC to wait for OSG comment on anti-terror law
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has decided to wait for the comment of the Office of the Solicitor General before ruling on petitions to...
Nation
fbfb
Journalist freed a month after acquittal
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 6, 2021 - 12:00am
A month after they were acquitted on charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives, journalist Lady Ann Salem and labor union organizer Rodrigo Esparago finally walked free yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with