Nation

Probe on local police leadership sought in Congress

Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 6:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – A “comprehensive inquiry” into the police leadership in local government units, particularly the San Pedro City police force in Laguna, is being sought in the House of Representatives.

In her privilege speech last Monday, Rep. Ann Matibag of San Pedro City expressed alarm over “anomalous assignments and unjust actions coming from a directive given to the police force in her city.”

The lawmaker cited a series of what she labeled as "troubling incidents", including the reprimand of an officer for assisting her during a crowded event, an excessive show of force during an arrest, and the alleged misuse of police resources for personal security and political interference. 

Matibag questioned the current selection process for police leadership, which she said relies heavily on recommendations from local officials.

She then recommended a review of the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998, which she said would ensure a more independent and meritocratic selection process.

Representatives from the National Police Commission, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, legal experts, and other stakeholders are being eyed to be part of such inquiry.

"The strength of a society lies in its institutions. The integrity of these institutions is paramount," Matibag said.

HOUSE

POLICE
