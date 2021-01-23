#VACCINEWATCHPH
2 drug suspects with links to terrorist groups slain

Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - January 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two drug suspects with links to local terrorist groups were killed in alleged shootouts with law enforcers in South Cotabato and Tawi-Tawi on Thursday.

Kaharudin Santi allegedly fired at police officers who raided his hideout in Barangay Koronadal Proper in Polomolok at around 5:25 a.m.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas said Santi had ties with the Islamic State-inspired Dawlah Islamiya.

In Tawi-Tawi, Riyadzkan Maulana, a former Abu Sayyaf bandit, was killed when he lobbed a grenade at personnel of the Marine Battalion Landing Team and police in an anti-drug operation in Barangay Poblacion in Sapa-Sapa town.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Western Mindanao Command chief, said Maulana surrendered in April last year but continued with his illegal drug trade.

Vinluan said the suspect was tagged in the kidnapping of five Indonesian fishermen off Tambisan Island in Lahad Datu in Sabah on Jan. 16 last year.

Sachets of shabu, guns, ammunition and explosives were reportedly recovered from the fatalities..— Roel Pareño

