#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
North Cotabato mayor who survived slay attempt in 2019, driver shot dead
North Cotabato mayor who survived slay attempt in 2019, driver shot dead
(Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 3:42pm

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines (Updated 4:09 p.m.) — Gunmen killed the mayor of Libungan town and his driver in a daring attack Monday, just few months after a gunman tried but failed to kill him with an M16 assault rifle.

Mayor Christopher Cuan and his driver, Taweng Ihao, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cuan was inspecting a cockpit he was constructing in Barangay Cabaruyan, Libungan when gunmen on motorcycles arrived and shot at him with pistols, killing him and his driver on the spot.

Police Col. Henry Villar, North Cotabato police director, said personnel of the Libungan municipal police will do their best to identify the culprits.

A shooter on board a van shot Cuan from a distance but missed in an attack in January last year that left one of his staff wounded.

2016 arrest

Cuan had been included in President Rodrigo Duterte's "narco-list." In response, barangay officials from Libungan issued resolutions saying the mayor was not involved in the drug trade.

Cuan was arrested in October 2016 by anti-narcotics operatives after they served a search warrant on his home, according to a report by Notre Dame Broadcasting Corp., which has a radio station in North Cotabato.

NDBC reported that although the police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel recovered guns and ammunition in the raid, "Cuan was not among the politicians named by President Duterte in his August announcement of alleged narco-politicians."

News reports on Monday said Cuan had been on Duterte's narco-list, versions of which were officially released to the public in 2016, 2018 and 2019. 

LIBUNGAN NORTH COTABATO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Man who set bus conductor on fire named
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The man who set on fire a bus conductor in Barangay Greater Fairview in Quezon City last Sunday has been identified as the...
Nation
fbfb
Abalos is new MMDA chairman
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Former Mandaluyong City mayor Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. has been named chairman of the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbfb
Flight attendant drugged, raped?
By Ghio Ong | 6 days ago
Police are questioning 11 men in connection with the death of a flight attendant who was found lifeless in a hotel room in...
Nation
fbfb
Barangay chairman, 3 others killed in Basilan ambush
By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Bin Saudi Sarakil, chairman of Barangay Matata in Ungkaya Pukan, and three companions died on the spot from multiple bullet...
Nation
fbfb
Military installs new brigade commander in Sulu
By Roel PareÃ±o | 2 days ago
The military installed a new army commander to lead a brigade in eliminating the remaining Abu Sayyaf Group in Patikul...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Manila to build cold storage facility for COVID-19 vaccines
6 hours ago
The Manila City government will soon build a cold storage facility for the COVID-19 vaccines they are set to purchase for...
Nation
fbfb
Tower crane falls in Pasay
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
A portion of a tower crane fell from the 23rd floor of a condominium building being constructed in Pasay City and crashed...
Nation
fbfb
Quiapo vicar urges devotees: Self-quarantine
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
An official of the Quiapo Church yesterday encouraged the estimated thousands who joined the celebration of the Feast of the...
Nation
fbfb
Labor official dies of COVID-19
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
An official of the Department of Labor and Employment succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday, according to DOLE Secretary Silvestre...
Nation
fbfb
DENR probes wastewater discharge in Manila Bay
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu yesterday ordered an investigation to determine the establishments responsible for the recent...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with