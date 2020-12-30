#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Military supports planned Sulu lockdown vs COVID-19
In this October 2018 photo, BRP General Mariano Alvarez participates in a maritime drill.
Naval Forces Western Mindanao
Military supports planned Sulu lockdown vs COVID-19
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - December 30, 2020 - 4:07pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The military supports the decision of the Sulu provincial government to declare a lockdown amid the threat posed by the new strain of coronavirus detected in Sabah.

The provincial government of Sulu is set to implement a temporary lockdown in the entire province from January 4 to January 14, 2021 to prevent the entry of travelers from Sabah.

"The command supports the decision of the provincial government of Sulu and we already deployed additional troops to secure the border and to disallow entry of passenger vessels from Sabah," said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the military Western Mindanao Command.

Vinluan said they are maximizing their capabilities to keep the contagion offshore.

On Monday, Naval Forces Western Mindanao deployed four patrol ships along the maritime the border between Tawi-Tawi and Sabah. Another patrol ship was sent to augment maritime security alongside the Philippine Coast Guard and the Maritime Police in the area.

"The command supports the decision of the provincial government of Sulu and we already deployed additional troops to secure the border and to disallow entry of passenger vessels from Sabah," Vinluan said.

The local government here will impose a moratorium on trips to and from the Zambasulta — Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi— area and Sabah in Malaysia.

The city has coordinated efforts with the Office of Civil Defense and the Westmincom on the travel ban.

"The navy vessels of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao will conduct patrol in the maritime borders of Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and the Zamboanga Peninsula to prevent the entry of infected individuals to our area of operation," Vinluan added.

In Zamboanga City alone, the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped to 121 active cases from as high as 900 since the pandemic hit last March in the country.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite of the City Health Office said the city has recorded 3,331 recoveries out of the 3,617 total confirmed cases or a 92-percent recovery rate with 165 mortalities.

The city is preparing to increase the number its isolation facilities in anticipation of possible contamination from the new strain. 

NAVAL FORCES WESTERN MINDANAO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SULU WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cop shot dead in Cavite
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 30, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer was gunned down in Dasmariñas City, Cavite on Monday afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
MMDA chairman gets COVID-19
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Danny Lim has tested positive for COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Suspend Cebu airport exec, Tugade told
By Rhodina Villanueva | December 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has been asked by the Office of the Ombudsman to submit the status of the implementation of the preventive suspension order against Steve Dicdican, general manager of the Mactan-Cebu...
Nation
fbfb
Skyway Stage 3 to open on January 14
By Christian Imperio | December 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The Skyway Stage 3 project will formally open on Jan. 14, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Navy sends out patrol ships amid fear of COVID-19 strain from Sabah
By Roel PareÃ±o | 23 hours ago
The Philippine Navy has deployed more patrol ships as the military and local government units intensified screening against...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Baguio City to buy freezers for pilot testing of official vaccination program
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Baguio City, Magalong said, has been included as one of the pilot sites for the conduct of the vaccinations once the vaccines...
Nation
fbfb
MILF thwarts Dawlah Islamiya attack on Army detachment in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The slain terrorists were among more than 30 gunmen on light trucks and motorcycles headed to to Barangay Tuka, Mamasapa...
Nation
fbfb
Nuezca quarantined in Tarlac jail
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Police M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca was transferred to a facility run by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Paniqui,...
Nation
fbfb
DOH records 1st stray bullet case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
A seven-year-old boy from Claveria, Masbate is the first stray bullet victim this Christmas season, according to the Department...
Nation
fbfb
Tagle to couples: Let Jesus write your love story
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Filipino couples should let Jesus Christ write their love story, former Manila archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with