Military supports planned Sulu lockdown vs COVID-19

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The military supports the decision of the Sulu provincial government to declare a lockdown amid the threat posed by the new strain of coronavirus detected in Sabah.

The provincial government of Sulu is set to implement a temporary lockdown in the entire province from January 4 to January 14, 2021 to prevent the entry of travelers from Sabah.

"The command supports the decision of the provincial government of Sulu and we already deployed additional troops to secure the border and to disallow entry of passenger vessels from Sabah," said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the military Western Mindanao Command.

Vinluan said they are maximizing their capabilities to keep the contagion offshore.

On Monday, Naval Forces Western Mindanao deployed four patrol ships along the maritime the border between Tawi-Tawi and Sabah. Another patrol ship was sent to augment maritime security alongside the Philippine Coast Guard and the Maritime Police in the area.

The local government here will impose a moratorium on trips to and from the Zambasulta — Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi— area and Sabah in Malaysia.

The city has coordinated efforts with the Office of Civil Defense and the Westmincom on the travel ban.

"The navy vessels of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao will conduct patrol in the maritime borders of Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and the Zamboanga Peninsula to prevent the entry of infected individuals to our area of operation," Vinluan added.

In Zamboanga City alone, the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped to 121 active cases from as high as 900 since the pandemic hit last March in the country.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite of the City Health Office said the city has recorded 3,331 recoveries out of the 3,617 total confirmed cases or a 92-percent recovery rate with 165 mortalities.

The city is preparing to increase the number its isolation facilities in anticipation of possible contamination from the new strain.