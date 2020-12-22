LIST: LRT-1 schedule for December 2020 holidays

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit-1 is implementing schedule adjustments in observance of the December holiday season.

Private firm Light Rail Manila Corp. said it would impose shortened service hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve which were earlier declared as special non-working days by President Rodrigo Duterte.

LRMC said the LRT-1 will continue to serve passengers on Christmas Day and December 30, Rizal Day, as well as on New Year’s Day following the regular weekends or holiday schedule.

It advised the public be guided by advisories and change in scheduled and also plan the trips ahead during this period.

Meanwhile, to accommodate the ongoing construction of the Common Station or the Unified Grand Central Station that will connect the systems of LRT-1, Metro Rail Transit-3 and MRT, 7, Roosevelt station in Quezon City will remain closed until further notice.

LRMC said the last stop for LRT-1 will be Balintawak station, northbound.

“Rest assured that LRMC is working closely with the government to accelerate the reopening of Roosevelt Station,” the operator said.

Below appears the schedule for December 2020 holidays: