Pasig City to promote, increase salaries of 4,339 employees
In this July 16, 2019 photo, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto attends a vaccination campaign program of the Department of Health in Pasig City Elementary School
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
(Philstar.com) - December 12, 2020 - 2:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Over 4,000 casual employees of Pasig City will receive promotions and a P2,000 increase in their salaries come January 2021, Mayor Vico Sotto said Friday.

In a post to his Facebook page, Sotto said a total of 4,339 casual employees would see their salaries rise from P11,551 per month to P13,572 per month early next year. This would mean a promotion from Salary Grade (SG) 1 to SG-3.

DIGNIDAD at SEGURIDAD... lalo na para sa mga "mababa" ang posisyon o sahod... Effective January 2021, we are PROMOTING...

Posted by Vico Sotto on Friday, December 11, 2020

"Mahaba at madugo ang proseso ng pagpapataas ng antas ng serbisyo ng lokal na pamahalaan. (The process of raising local government's level of service is long and bloody). Giving our workers dignity and security is an important part of this," the mayor said.

Sotto also listed some of the city's long-term goals which are the following:

  • "Decent wages for all," which he said meant phasing out SG-1. Utility workers should receive at least r SG-3 pay.
  • Regularization of employees. "Our next batch is 617 employees, who have been contractual 15 years and above.. if only everything could be done at the same time, but we need to do it strategically and responsibly," he said in Filipino.
  • Capacity development to improve service and to qualify more workers for higher positions
  • Moving away from a culture of currying favor to a "[f]ully merit-based" system
  • Nakangiti at walang nakasimangot na kawani ng gobyerno (Smiling government staff)

— Bella Perez-Rubio

