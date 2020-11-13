Back-to-back battering of ‘Rolly’ and ‘Ulysses’ forces Quezon town to declare state of calamity

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Back-to-back battering of âRollyâ and âUlyssesâ forces Quezon town to declare state of calamity
A tree falls in Brgy. Tignoan in Real, Quezon, blocking a road, in this photo taken November 12, 2020.
Municipality of Real/Facebook
(Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The back-to-back battering of Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) and Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) has “devastated” the town of Real in Quezon province, forcing it to declare a state of calamity.

According to a resolution unanimously passed by the municipal council of Real, 9,125 people, representing over 21% of the total population of the town, were directly affected by the two storms.

“It was also reported that there are numerous families that have been greatly affected during the said period in terms of damage to their dwelling, livelihood and agricultural undertakings and fisheries,” the resolution read.

Local governments in areas placed under state of calamity can dip into calamity funds and will allow them to enforce price controls on basic commodities.

Residents in areas under a state of calamity can also tap into emergency and calamity loans extended by financing arms of the government.

Earlier, the city of Marikina, one of the worst hit by floods brought by Ulysses reminiscent of Tropical Storm “Ondoy” (international name: Ketsana), also declared a state of calamity.

The one-two punch of Rolly and Ulysses left dozens dead and thousands having to be evacuated from their homes.

