Batangas mayor dies from COVID-19

BATANGAS, Philippines — Lian town mayor Isagani Bolompo, 68, passed away Saturday evening after testing positive from COVID-19, a report said.

Lian police said that Bolompo was rushed to Western Medical Center last October 17 for an illness .

He was later transferred to the Lung Center of the Philippines but succumbed to death after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Bolompo served as provincial health officer before running for mayor in Lian town.

Batangas governor Hermilando Mandanas expressed his sympathy to Bolompo"s family.

According to the Department of Health, Batangas recorded 8,988 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,379 were active as of October 24.