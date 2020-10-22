#VACCINEWATCHPH
NGCP turns over P282 million housing for Valenzuela informal settlers
The NGCP turned over to the Valenzuela government last week the first batch of housing units in Disiplina Village, Lingunan, Valenzuela for informal settlers in the city.
STAR/File
(The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), together with Gawad Kalinga, has turned over the first batch of low-rise housing for informal settler families in Disiplina Village, Lingunan, Valenzuela City.

The NGCP worked with the city government to relocate residents previously living within the high voltage power lines.

The NGCP said the move was in line with Republic Act 11361 or the Anti-Obstruction of Power Lines Act, which aims to ensure the uninterrupted flow of power by prohibiting the construction of structures and conducting any activities along the transmission lines.

In February last year, the NGCP, Gawad Kalinga and the Valenzuela government broke the ground for the 2.5-hectare property for the establishment of the in-city relocation site.

The P282-million housing project is comprised of 22 three-story low-rise buildings with 792 units. It is scheduled for completion by 2021.

Five housing buildings were completed this month.

The turnover rites was attended by NGCP representatives led by vice president and head of central projects office Mark Joseph Andeo, Gawad Kalinga executive director Daniel Bercasio and Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

Rep. Wes Gatchalian and Secretary Eduardo del Rosario of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development also attended the event.

“The NGCP and Valenzuela government, together with Gawad Kalinga, worked hand in hand to give city residents a safer living environment, away from the dangers posed by high voltage transmission lines,” the NGCP said.

A total of 180 housing units will be given to residents of Barangays Mapulang Lupa and Ugong residing along the transmission line corridor of the NGCP’s San Jose-Quezon 230kV Line.

The NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining and developing the country’s power grid.

The company is led by majority shareholders and vice chairman of the board Henry Sy Jr. and co-vice chairman Robert Coyiuto Jr.

NATIONAL GRID CORP. OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
