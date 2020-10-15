Daily COVID-19 cases in Quezon City drop for 4th straight week — research group

MANILA, Philippines — The average number of daily coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Quezon City has dropped for the fourth straight week, a research group disclosed Thursday.

Citing data from the OCTA Research group in a statement sent to reporters, the Quezon City local government said that the city averaged just 178 cases per day from October 4 to 10 based on figures from the Department of Health.

According to the QC LGU, this marks the fourth week in a row that the city's average number of daily cases decreased, from 321 cases on the week of September 13-19, to 192 on September 20-26, and 184 on September 27-October 3.

Per data from the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit on the onset of illnesses or new cases within the two-week monitoring period, the average number of daily new cases from September 30 to October 6 was reported at only 40.

OCTA Research also noted a significant decrease in the reproduction number, from 0.79% last September 26 to October 2 to 0.71% from October 3 to 9 data.

Quezon City’s reproduction number, which indicates the average number of people who will contract a contagious disease, is lower than that of Metro Manila's .77 and the entirety of the Philippines, which was pegged at .87.

“This continuous development for the past months shows us that our efforts are working well towards the goal of reducing and totally eradicating the virus,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

As for the positivity rate, from 10 percent last September 26 to October 2, Quezon City’s positivity rate is now at 9%. The World Health Organization has said that a target of 5% would indicate that the infection has been controlled.

Employing CESU data from October 3 to 10, the research group also noted a decrease in active cases, or patients who have not passed away or recovered and are still carrying the virus, to only 8% of the city's 20,538 total cases.

“All indicators for Quezon City have improved. We are moving closer to our targets and we are positive that we will soon solve this pandemic in the city,” CESU head Rolly Cruz, a doctor, said.

As of the health department's latest update Wednesday afternoon, 346,536 cases have been recorded in the Philippines since the pathogen was first discovered in December.

— Franco Luna

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article is published based on editorial guidelines.