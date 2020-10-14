#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 346,536 with nearly 2,000 new infections
A worker wearing a face mask fixes a decoration shaped like the Eiffel tower next to others displayed for sale on a road in San Fernando, Pampanga province on October 6, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 346,536 with nearly 2,000 new infections
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,910 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to over 346,000.

To date, the new coronavirus has infected 346,536 people in the Philippines, of which 13% were active cases or people still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

This was the second consecutive day that additional COVID-19 cases were fewer than 2,000. Wednesday’s figure was based on the submission of all but 11 testing laboratories. 

Latest data from the department showed that 624 or 33% of the newly-reported cases were from Metro Manila. It was followed by Cavite (219), Batangas (104), Rizal (91) and Negros Occidental (63).

The DOH also reported 78 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,449. Most of the additional fatalities were from Metro Manila (35) and Calabarzon (12). 

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries is up by 579, raising the total to 293,860. Total recoveries accounted for around 85% of the country’s confirmed cases.

OCTA research team's recommendation

Researchers studying the coronavirus pandemic in the country recommended that the towns of Bauan in Batangas, Calbayog in Western Samar and General Trias in Cavite be reverted to stricter quarantine classification due to spikes in COVID-19 cases.

This prompted the Malacañang to urge the OCTA Research team to avoid publicizing their recommendations on quarantine status in the country to avoid pre-empting the government. Professor Guido David, OCTA Research team member, said in a CNN Philippines interview that the group has been “doing this as a public service.”

In a press briefing Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department "notes" the research team's recommendations. 

"We are noting different recommendations coming from different institutions and this recommendation, when we looked at the data, the analysis is the same," Vergeire said in Filipino. 

She added that the major determinant for imposing or easing quarantine measures is the health system capacity of a certain area. 

The Cabinet approved a one-seat-apart rule on public transport and allowed the expansion of the age bracket of people who can go out as the country reopens its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 3.976 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the country. 

The Philippines has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia and among the top 20 countries in terms of coronavirus infections despite implementing one of the longest lockdowns.

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 1.08 million victims from more than 38 million recorded infections since the virus emerged in China late last year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace tells UP, UST experts to stop publicizing quarantine status recommendations
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
Malacañang on Tuesday said a group of experts from universities should refrain from publicizing their recommendations...
Headlines
fbfb
New leadership overturns 2nd reading passage of budget bill
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
The first order of business for the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco was to return...
Headlines
fbfb
Lord of the House
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The slugfest over the leadership of the House of Representatives finally ended yesterday after more than 200 members of the...
Headlines
fbfb
From 3 days to 6 hours: Court cuts time for jailed activist to attend baby's wake
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Nasino can only leave her detention cell from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and on Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco ally regains health panel chairmanship
6 hours ago
A known ally of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco regained her chairmanship of the House health committee following his election as...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOTr to require UV lights, plastic barriers in PUVs
By Franco Luna | 33 minutes ago
"This is effective immediately to increase the current capacity of our public utility vehicles," she said. "There's also an...
Headlines
fbfb
Child marriages still happen. CHR says a ban can help curb teen pregnancies, abuse
1 hour ago
The Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday threw its support behind a Senate measure seeking to prohibit child marriage in...
Headlines
fbfb
Implementing rules of anti-terrorism law approved, publication within the week
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council approved on Wednesday the implementing rules of the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, Justice...
Headlines
fbfb
'Ofel' makes third landfall in Masbate, seen to exit PAR by Oct. 16
2 hours ago
PAGASA on Wednesday afternoon said Tropical Depression Ofel has made another landfall this time in Burias Island in Masbate...
Headlines
fbfb
COA flags NTC’s ‘excessive’ purchase of 44 smartphones
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
State auditors found that of the 44 Samsung Galaxy phones purchased by the National Telecommunications Commission, only four...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with