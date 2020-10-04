#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Why Franciscans oppose Lapid bill to rename Del Monte Avenue after FPJ
The Santuario de San Pedro Bautista along Del Monte Avenue in Quezon City, is also the headquarters of the Franciscan Order in the Philippines.
(Photo grabbed from Basilica Minore de Santuario de San Pedro's Facebook page)
Why Franciscans oppose Lapid bill to rename Del Monte Avenue after FPJ
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 4, 2020 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — What's in a name? 

For a religious order in the Philippines, it's the historical and cultural significance of Del Monte Avenue in Quezon City that made them oppose a bill seeking to rename it after the late actor Fernando Poe Jr. 

Sen. Lito Lapid, an actor and lawmaker, filed Senate Bill 1882 in September, which was co-sponsored by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, a former actor and variety show host.

In an open letter on Saturday, the Franciscan Order, which marks the feast of its founder Francis of Assisi on Sunday, October 4, said there is "great historical value" to the name of Del Monte Avenue.

They said it is part of the Quezon City's San Francisco del Monte district, founded in 1590 by friar Pedro Bautista. Bautista has since been canonized by the Catholic Church. 

"There is no doubt that FPJ has done great things for the movie industry," the order told Lapid, "but please choose another street [that] is not named after anybody, without any historical or religious significance, or constructed in its present state only after World War II."

Poe, who died in 2004 after losing a presidential election marred by fraud allegations, was posthumously conferred the National Artist for Film title in 2006. 

The actor started the flim company FPJ Productions in 1961 on the corner of Biak na Bato and Del Monte Avenue. His long years in the movie industry eventually earned him the moniker as "King of Philippine Movies" or simply "Da King."

But Fr. Cielo Almazan, head of the Filipino Franciscans, said FPJ "turned the whole Q.C. into his studio as he shot many of his movies in different areas of this city."

"There are many streets in our city that are his favorite locations for his movies, or memorable to him or connected with him," he said.

What the NCCA says

Guidelines by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts on naming and renaming streets in the country states that "no public place should be renamed if the present name has attained a degree of historical association and has developed an importance of its own."

Places which have been "sanctified by long usage by the people," shall also be retained and preserved, the guidelines added. 

"We humbly propose that FPJ's name be honored in another street with a name that is not as treasured and significant as the name of Del Monte Avenue," the order said. 

A counterpart bill had hurdled past through the House of Representatives last month. 

FPJ's daughter, Sen. Grace Poe, had thanked her co-lawmakers for the measure. 

"I know this is unorthodox, this is just referral of the bill but I would like to sincerely thank our colleagues who expressed to be co-authors. I’m very touched," she said.

FERNANDO POE JR. QUEZON CITY SENATOR LITO LAPID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manhunt on for suspect in nurses’ slay
By Rey Galupo | 14 hours ago
The Caloocan police have launched a manhunt for a construction worker suspected of killing two nurses and a nursing student...
Nation
fbfb
Recto airs alarm over Manila Bay reclamation projects
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Some China-backed reclamation projects in Manila Bay pose possible threats to national security, according to a senator.
Nation
fbfb
Tiangco wants traffic enforcer’s killers caught
By Rey Galupo | October 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Mayor Toby Tiangco called on police to catch the killers of one of Navotas’ traffic enforcers.
Nation
fbfb
2 cops victimized by ‘basag kotse’ gang
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Two police officers lost their firearms to suspected members of a “Basag Kotse” gang in Calamba City, Laguna on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
79 Pangasinan town workers infected
By Eva Visperas | October 4, 2020 - 12:00am
This town has recorded an unprecedented single-day surge in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID cases.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Lumad school disputes photos of 'ambush demonstration' posted by Army officer
By Jonathan de Santos | 2 hours ago
"The children are acting out out how two Lumad farmers, Randell and Emel, were killed in January 2019 and how the [Armed Forces...
Nation
fbfb
'3 new doctors from Basilan proof that province on path to peace, progress'
By John Unson | 4 hours ago
A number of Basilan residents have become licensed physicians, lawyers, engineers, pharmacists and medical technologists in...
Nation
fbfb
97 held in Pasay bar raids
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
At least 97 persons were arrested during raids on two high-end KTV bars in Pasay City on Friday night.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City to lower fines for ‘no bike helmet’ policy
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has asked the city council to lower the penalties for violators of the soon-to-be implemented...
Nation
fbfb
47 more cops contract COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Forty-seven more police officers have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with