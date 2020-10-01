#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Zamboanga del Norte man recounts rescue from kidnappers, thanks troops
Rex Triplitt, 64, poses with Army and police police personnel after his rescue Wednesday at Sitio Banalan, Barangay Pisa Itom, Sirawai town, Zamboanga del Norte.
Western Mindanao Command photo release
Zamboanga del Norte man recounts rescue from kidnappers, thanks troops
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 5:28pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Rescued kidnap victim Rex Triplitt, a Filpino farmer of American descent, narrated how he was saved under a hail of bullets after troops assaulted his captors in the hinterland of Sirawai town, Zamboanga del Norte.

Triplitt said it was a rescue that he had only previously seen in movies and that he never imagined he would be in the middle of.

The farmer was rescued Wednesday at Sitio Banalan, Barangay Pisa Itom, Sirawai by soldiers of the Army's 42nd Infantry Battalion.

"We were walking on the trail with five of my captors guarding  me when suddenly a burst of gunfire came,” said Triplitt, 64, a farmer of Barangay Piacan who was abducted from his village on September 16.

Triplitt, who was presented to the media on Thursday to military, police, and local government officials of Sirawai town said he quickly dropped to the ground as the volume of fire increased and his captors scampered out of his sight

"Moments later I heard somebody speaking in Tagalog — 'He's here, sir. Positive, sir' as the trooper examined my face. And immediately I declared 'I am the kidnap victim!' Triplitt said.

Triplitt said firing continued and, with bullets flying overhead, the trooper securing him told him to stay on the ground.

"The trooper then shouted for covering fire and we dashed away with him covering me," Triplitt said.

The victim thanked the soldiers and the government for rescuing him alive.

"I survived because of their operation, they rescued me. Many thanks to all of you, Philippine Army, police, and all government troops. Long live to all of you," Triplitt said in front of local officials.

Sirawai Mayor Gamar Janihim commended the military and police for the safe recovery of Triplitt, adding it was the first time in the town that a kidnapping victim was rescued immediately.

"Thank you very much because, for the first time, the kidnap incident in Sirawai was immediately resolved through the full support of the PNP, the AFP, and the Navy as well," Janihim said.

At the same ceremony, Lt. Gen. Vinluan, Jr., Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, conferred a Gold Cross Medal on 1Lt. Jessie Jun Ebalan for his courage and gallantry in action in leading the rescue.

SIRAWAI ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Teacher caught having sex with student in classroom
By Raymund Catindig | 6 days ago
A 39-year-old public school teacher was arrested after he was allegedly caught having sex with his student in a classroom...
Nation
fbfb
EDSA busway cuts trips to 2 hours – MMDA
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The round trips of city buses have been reduced from seven to just around two hours because of the dedicated lane along EDSA,...
Nation
fbfb
Olivarez eyes MGCQ for Metro Manila next month
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Metro Manila may be placed under the more relaxed modified general community quarantine in November if cases of COVID-19 continue...
Nation
fbfb
Kidnapped Filipino-American rescued in Zamboanga del Norte
By Roel PareÃ±o | October 1, 2020 - 12:00am
A Filipino farmer of American descent who was kidnapped on Sept. 16 was rescued in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
1 dead, 2 hurt in PMA shooting
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 1, 2020 - 12:00am
A soldier was killed and two others were wounded when an Air Force member went amuck and shot two of his colleagues at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Batanes reports second case of COVID-19
13 minutes ago
Just two days after Batanes reported its first case of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, the province logged...
Nation
fbfb
Magnitude 5.3 quake rocks Surigao del Sur
6 hours ago
The quake was felt at Intensity IV (moderately strong) in Bayabas, Phivolcs said. 
Nation
fbfb
Makati converts jeepneys into learning hubs
By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Several jeepneys in Makati have been converted into mobile learning hubs to help students who do not have internet access...
Nation
fbfb
Grace period, installment set for water bills
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System yesterday ordered the two water concessionaires to provide a 30-day grace...
Nation
fbfb
DPWH opens biggest isolation facility
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has opened the biggest quarantine facility in Metro Manila, DPWH Secretary Mark...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with