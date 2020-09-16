#VACCINEWATCHPH
Gunmen abduct man in Zamboanga del Norte town
This satellite photo shows Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte
Google Maps
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 8:46pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Unidentified gunmen wearing camouflage attire abducted a Filipino-American man from a remote village of Sirawai town, Zamboanga del Norte on Wednesday night.

Reports from the Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office identified the victim as Rex Triplet, 64, and a resident of Barangay Piacan, Sirawai town.

Police investigation disclosed the victim was on board his XRM motorcycle with his wife Celsa Maani-Triplet, 23, on their way home when they were flagged down by four gunmen about 6 p.m. in Barangay Tapayan.

The gunmen, all clad in camouflage and armed with guns and a grenade launcher, seized the couple at gunpoint. Celsa managed to escape and sought help from barangay officials in Tapayan.

Police Lt. Roy Malayo, deputy chief of police, immediately launched a pursuit operation against the kidnappers, who were reported to have fled towards the hinterland of Tapayan.

Military forces in the area have been alerted and will conduct blockading operations and, if possible, rescue Triplet.

ABDUCTIONS ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE
Philstar
16 held for partying in Taguig
By Emmanuel Tupas | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Sixteen persons were accosted while partying in Taguig City over the weekend, violating quarantine protocols, after a concerned citizen reported them to the Philippine National Police newly created Facebook pag...
Nation
fbfb
BARMM executive office open after two-week disinfection
By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Employees will work in shifts to prevent overcrowding in all departments under the Office of the Chief Minister, or OCM.
Nation
fbfb
PNP investigates Nazarene procession
By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday ordered a probe on the procession of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Monday...
Nation
fbfb
Woman named Army artillery unit commander
By Michael Punongbayan | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Army’s 2nd Field Artillery Battalion under the Army Artillery Regiment operating in Davao del Sur, Sarangani and parts of North Cotabato has a female battery commander.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
CHR probes death of online news show host in Sorsogon
4 hours ago
In a statement, the CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said the killing of Jobert Bercasio “illustrates the growing...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Online broadcaster shot dead in Sorsogon
By Cet Dematera | 22 hours ago
An online broadcaster was gunned down in Sorsogon City on Monday night.
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
PNPA on lockdown until September 30
By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
The Philippine National Police Academy has extended the lockdown of its campus in Silang, Cavite until the end of the mo...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Fugitive celebrity doctor nabbed
By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
Celebrity doctor Joel Mendez, who is wanted for rape, was arrested in Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday, police said yesterd...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
SC denies request for SALN
By Evelyn Macairan | 22 hours ago
The Supreme Court has rejected lawyer Lorenzo Gadon twice in a week after the SC announced yesterday that the magistrates...
Nation
fbfb
