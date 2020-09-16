Gunmen abduct man in Zamboanga del Norte town

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Unidentified gunmen wearing camouflage attire abducted a Filipino-American man from a remote village of Sirawai town, Zamboanga del Norte on Wednesday night.

Reports from the Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office identified the victim as Rex Triplet, 64, and a resident of Barangay Piacan, Sirawai town.

Police investigation disclosed the victim was on board his XRM motorcycle with his wife Celsa Maani-Triplet, 23, on their way home when they were flagged down by four gunmen about 6 p.m. in Barangay Tapayan.

The gunmen, all clad in camouflage and armed with guns and a grenade launcher, seized the couple at gunpoint. Celsa managed to escape and sought help from barangay officials in Tapayan.

Police Lt. Roy Malayo, deputy chief of police, immediately launched a pursuit operation against the kidnappers, who were reported to have fled towards the hinterland of Tapayan.

Military forces in the area have been alerted and will conduct blockading operations and, if possible, rescue Triplet.