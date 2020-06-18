COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The Save Our Schools Network launches a "Bakwit School" at UP Diliman to facilitate the continuity of learning of affected students from the indigenous group on Sept. 2, 2019. This was after the Department of Education issued an order suspending 54 Lumad schools in Davao.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Lumad students reported missing are in military camp — report
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two Lumad students who have been reported missing along with their father since last Saturday morning had been in the custody of the Army's 39th Infantry Battalion, according to a Thursday morning report by Kidapawan-based radio station DxND.

This comes after Lumad organization Save Our Schools network issued an alert on Sunday that the family, consisting of 66-year-old father Mongkel Tacalan and his two sons, aged 17 and 19, were last seen boarding a police vehicle after leaving the premises of Mindanao Interfaith Services Foundation Incorporated (MISFI) — the school that the sons both attend.

The army unit said that the father had sought assistance from the military since his children hadn’t gone home to Sarangani province since December.

“Ayon sa pamunuan ng 39th Infantry Battalion ng Philippine Army, isang linggo nilang pinatuloy sa kanilang kampo ang dalawang mga bata kasabay ang ama nito dahil pino-proseso pa ng militar ang mga kinakailangang protocols bago sila makauwi sa Saranggani Province,” read the DxND report.

Save Our Schools in a statement has since denied this motive, accusing the military of illegal detention and calling for the release of the Tacalans.

“We demand that the Tacalans must be released immediately and the 39th IB must stop with its lies. We are angered and dismayed at how this is turning out for Lumad students, who intend to go home to their families by availing of the government’s balik probinsya program in the pandemic, but only to be subjected to the military’s exploitation and propaganda,” read the statement.

“There is no letup of attacks on Lumad schools in Mindanao even in this pandemic. The way that the [Armed Forces of the Philippines] spread lies and deception shows their utter lack of respect to the rights of the Lumad in their desire to attain education.”

The younger Tacalan son was quoted in the DxND report as saying that his welfare had not been neglected by the MISFI administration during his stay.

Faculty of the Makilala, North Cotabato-based MISFI campus had previously received a call from a family member of the students saying that they had not arrived home and could not be contacted.

This led Save Our Schools to demand that authorities bring out the Tacalans, noting similar, “systematic” incidents affecting MISFI constituents.

In four separate incidents logged by the network in May, students of MISFI schools reportedly encountered cases of coercion, threats, harassment, intimidation, interrogation, deception, and spreading of false propaganda.

According to a report obtained by Philstar.com from Save Our Schools, incidents raised include the rounding up of students by barangay officials, government personnel and military for questioning and other reasons.

In one case, a minor had allegedly been labeled as a “child at risk” on a military social media page with her private address exposed publicly on social media.

LUMAD SCHOOLS LUMAD STUDENTS RIUS VALLE SAVE OUR SCHOOLS SAVE OUR SCHOOLS NETWORK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Isko locks down 3 Manila barangays
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The Manila city government yesterday placed three barangays under 48-hour enhanced community quarantine or ECQ amid the spike...
Nation
fbfb
Boracay quarantine breach: Hotel closed, BFP chief axed
By Catherine Talavera | June 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The accreditation of a hotel in Boracay where a Bureau of Fire Protection employee who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 stayed has been revoked.
Nation
fbfb
22 Leyte health workers positive for COVID
By Miriam Desacada | June 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Eighteen health workers at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
3 areas in Taguig under 2-week ECQ
By Ghio Ong | June 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The Taguig City government has placed three areas in Barangay Lower Bicutan under the stricter enhanced community quarantine or ECQ amid the clustering of coronavirus disease 2019 cases.
Nation
fbfb
DOJ compound on COVID-19 lockdown until June 29
By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he “ordered a lockdown on the DOJ main building, the new [National Prosecution...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
PNP officer faces probe for bypassing Borongan City quarantine checkpoint
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Another police officer has reportedly violated quarantine rules.
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Lumad students reported missing are in military camp — report
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The younger Tacalan son was quoted in the DxND report as saying that his welfare had not been neglected by the MISFI administration...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Zamora gives food packs to 45,000 families
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora started yesterday the distribution of food packs to 45,000 families to mark its 13th cityhood...
Nation
fbfb
Makatizens told: Pay taxes through online banking, GCash
By Ghio Ong | June 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Makati has launched an online payment portal where business owners and residents can pay business and real property taxes for the second quarter of the year, Mayor Abby Binay announced yesterday.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Warm weather to prevail this week – PAGASA
By Helen Flores | June 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The rainy season has started, but warm weather will be experienced in most parts of the country in the next three days.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with