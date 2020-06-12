COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
This undated file photo shows shabu and drug paraphernalia seized during a drug sting in Pikit, North Cotabato.
Philstar.com/John Unson, File photo
P2.8 million worth of shabu seized in Maguindanao drug op
John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2020 - 6:57pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Agents seized P2.8 milion worth of shabu from two dealers arrested in Datu Odin Sinsuat town Friday, two days after the fall of another in a P3.4 million entrapment deal in a barangay nearby.  

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim, said Friday the relatives Kenny Pulalon and Fhai Pulalon are now detained.

They were nabbed in the act of selling to plainclothes PDEA-BARMM agents P2.8 million worth of shabu in Barangay Taviran in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.  

Azurin said the sting that resulted in the arrest of the duo was laid with the help of the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion and personnel of the municipal police offices in Datu Odin Sinsuat and in Kabuntalan, both in the first district of Maguindanao.

“It was their relatives and neighbors who gave them both away,” Azurin said, without elaborating

The arrest of the Pulalons was preceded by the entrapment on Wednesday in Barangay Pinguiaman in Datu Odin Sinsuat of large scale drug dealer Jordan Rakim.

PDEA-BARMM agents confiscated P3.4 million worth of shabu from Rakim, a member of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Azurin said they have found out that Rakim has a pending car theft case in a local court.

Senior Army and police intelligence officials have confirmed that Rakim is a member of the BIFF, also known as the Dawlah Islamiya, blamed for all deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2015. 

