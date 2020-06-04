COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 172 kilometers southeast of Governor Genoroso. 
Released/PHIVOLCS
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes waters off Davao Oriental
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 6:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake was recorded at 4:50 p.m. Thursday off the waters of Davao Oriental province, according to state seismology bureau Phivolcs' report.

Its epicenter was located 172 kilometers southeast of Governor Genoroso. 

Intensity III (weak) shaking was felt in the municipality of Kiamba in Sarangani province (Region XII), while intensity II (slightly felt) was recorded in the city of General Santos. 

The following instrumental intensities were also reported. 

Intensity III 

  • Kiamba and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II 

  • Alabael, Sarangani 
  • Tupi, South Cotabato 
  • General Santos City 
  • Koronodal City 

